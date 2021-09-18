Lexington Public Schools planning to add synthetic turf at Ray Ehlers Stadium

The district will receive $8,250,026.00 in total ESSER III funds and plans to use $4,033,500.00 for non-construction costs and $4,216,526.00 for construction costs.

There are a variety of items covered in the non-construction budget, including iPads, computers, internet hotspots, four yellow buses, hiring a mental health worker, summer curriculum writing stipends, reading intervention materials, extended calendar for five voluntary development days, tuition reimbursements for added endorsements and Master degree classes , pre-kindergarten transition set up, etc.

There was a list of multiple construction ideas to help spread students out more, however the board will have to decide which projects to select as there are not enough funds to accomplish all the projects listed.

Hakonson said the ESSER funds need to be spent within the next three years or be paid back to the federal government.

Director of Buildings, Grounds and Transportation Bo Berry said if the board can determine which projects they want to do and in what order they can start working to get bids within the next 60 days so projects could start rolling in the summer and be competed one after another to meet the spending deadline.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}