Lexington Public Schools planning to add synthetic turf at Ray Ehlers Stadium

LEXINGTON — Lexington Public Schools had put together a tentative plan to add synthetic turf at Ray Ehlers Stadium.
Superintendent John Hakonson spoke to the school board during their meeting, which was moved to Wednesday, Sept. 15, about the project.
Hakonson said after speaking to the coaches and directors of different activities, they are all behind the change from natural grass to synthetic turf.
The plan is to solicit bids for the project, including the engineering and award a contract before Christmas. This would allow a contractor to start working right after the track season ends in the spring.
The buildings and grounds committee also supported getting bids to install an underground sprinkler system on the practice fields north of Lexington High School.
Hakonson said the field would need to be flattened as there is a noticeable berm in the field. He also noted their current system of hoses needs to be moved by hand and are nearing the edge of their lifespan.
He noted the funds for the projects would come out of the district’s depreciation fund, as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, ESSER, will be used elsewhere in the district.
The board did consider approval of the ESSER III expenditure plan, Hakonson said public input was received and considered in putting the plan together.
The district will receive $8,250,026.00 in total ESSER III funds and plans to use $4,033,500.00 for non-construction costs and $4,216,526.00 for construction costs.
There are a variety of items covered in the non-construction budget, including iPads, computers, internet hotspots, four yellow buses, hiring a mental health worker, summer curriculum writing stipends, reading intervention materials, extended calendar for five voluntary development days, tuition reimbursements for added endorsements and Master degree classes , pre-kindergarten transition set up, etc.
There was a list of multiple construction ideas to help spread students out more, however the board will have to decide which projects to select as there are not enough funds to accomplish all the projects listed.
Hakonson said the ESSER funds need to be spent within the next three years or be paid back to the federal government.
Director of Buildings, Grounds and Transportation Bo Berry said if the board can determine which projects they want to do and in what order they can start working to get bids within the next 60 days so projects could start rolling in the summer and be competed one after another to meet the spending deadline.
One project idea that is popular is adding on to Sandoz Elementary to create a central location for the students with the highest needs. Student Services Director Angie Kovarik said it would be easier to work with these students in one building and might help with para-educator turnover.
Kovarik said the parents of the students were polled and they were excited for the possibility.
A public hearing was held to receive comment on the 2021 district budget.
After the hearing, Chief Financial Officer Drew Welch said the reason the budget for 2021-2022 is higher, $65,656,411.3, than last year’s actual disbursements, $42,259,278.82, is due to the district preserving its budget authority. If there are unexpected costs, the district can address those without having to amend the budget midway through the year. The board approved the budget.
Another public hearing was held to set the final tax request for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Welch said after the hearing was closed, the property tax levy would only ask for $542 more this year as the valuation of property in the district increased by about $47,000. The board approved the final tax request.
The board members also considered the sale of outdated iPads and MacBooks to Diamond Assets. Technology Director Kristi Jergensen said the company will come on site to take the devices and inspect them, based on their condition they will pay between $154,316.50 and $237,410.00. The board approved.
There was one hiring recommendation approved, Marni Baker as an English Learner and Migrant Coordinator contact. Baker will be managing the districtwide data for the EL population in PowerSchool, among other duties.
During the comment period, Hakonson provided an update on the Multiple Choices and Academy after school programs.
There are 44 students in the academy at Morton Elementary, 61 students at Sandoz, 52 at Pershing, 60 at Bryan and 57 at Lexington Middle School’s Multiple Choices. Hakonson said the program is well used by students and popular among parents who cannot pick up their children immediately after school due to work or other factors.
Sandoz Principal Barry McFarland noted the students who use the new adaptive playgrounds love it.
Board member Cindy Benjamin said she gets thanked by a parent with a child at Morton every time they encounter one another for the addition of the adaptive playground at the school.
The adaptive playgrounds were for children with special needs who couldn’t access the regular playground equipment.
A ribbon cutting for the playgrounds will be taking place on Friday, Sept. 24 at Sandoz at 1 p.m. and Morton at 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend.