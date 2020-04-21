Lexington Public Schools food staff serving 800 people a day during pandemic

LEXINGTON — Rain or shine, snow or sunshine, there is one group of people who have consistently been serving the food needs of the families of the Lexington school district.
Lexington Public Schools has been offering a food service program to all students in the district between the ages of one and 18. This service has been ongoing, every weekday, since the Lexington school campuses closed to students in late March.
On the first day providing the service, food service manager Kerry Teetor said they served around 400 students, soon they were serving over 800, and have been doing consistently so even into mid-April.
“Kerry Teetor, Keri Fagot, and our food service staff have done a stellar job providing free breakfasts and lunches to some 900 students every week day under less than ideal circumstances,” said Superintendent John Hakonson, “The district is fortunate to have a lot of hard working people doing all they can to help Lexington students and families get through this crisis.”
The food staff prepares a lunch for the students to eat the day they pick it up and a breakfast for the next morning, Teetor said. They also prepare an additional 140 meals which are delivered throughout the community to residents in need, he said.
Teetor’s 32 staff members rotate, with eight coming in each day to help prepare meals and package them.
“I got a wonderful staff,” Teetor said,” they come in, even when they don’t have to, they are very dedicated to their jobs.”
Teetor and volunteers from outside the food staff are the ones who hand the meals out as family members drive up to the high school. LHS Assistant Principal Audrey Downey and Activities Director Phil Truax have also helped Teetor to hand out food.
Being outside in a Nebraskan spring, the workers have run the gamut of weather, with warm sunny conditions one day, to fighting of sleet and snow the next. Teetor noted they have dealt with some, “miserable weather,” while they have been providing the service.
Despite the weather and the ongoing pandemic, the workers have never shied away from doing their part to help Lexington families.
“I can’t say enough about the staff,” Teetor said.
