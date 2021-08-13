Lexington Public Schools approves two option COVID-19 plan for the return to school

LEXINGTON — The Lexington school board approved a two option COVID-19 plan for the return of students this fall.

The plan include an “Unelevated Risk” and “Elevated Risk,” categories; Superintendent John Hakonson said this gives the school options depending upon the local risk of COVID-19.

Under the “Unelevated Risk” option, masks would be optional for student, staff and visitors. When riding on a district vehicle, masks would be required for all parties, as directed by the Nebraska Department of Education.

Upon entering a building, all visitors will be required to perform a self-check for COVID-19 symptoms. If they are symptomatic, they will not be allowed to enter.

Physical distancing will be maximized to the greatest extent possible, while considering the educational needs of the students.

The district will comply with the privacy laws and the recommended protocols for quarantine and isolation of either the Two Rivers Public Health Department or the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.