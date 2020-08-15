Lexington Public School’s COVID-19 exclusion and re-admittance policy approved

LEXINGTON — Lexington Public School’s COVID-19 exclusion and re-admittance policy for students and staff was approved during the school board meeting on Monday.
Superintendent John Hakonson said the policy errs on the side of caution and hopes to keep COVID-19 out of the schools. The plan was gone over by the school nurses and the Two Rivers Public Health Department. The screening criteria are based upon current research.
Exclusion from school means a student would be required to isolate for a period of 10 days before being able to return to school.
There are two different scenarios in which a student could be excluded from school.
The first is if a student or staff is showing two of the following symptoms, fever, measured or subjective, chills, cold/shivering, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
The second is if a student or staff is showing only one of the following symptoms, new cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, and loss of taste or smell. Hakonson said these symptoms have been found to be a dead giveaway for a COVID-19 infection.
The result of these scenarios is that a student or staff with these symptoms should be immediately isolated in a designated area and sent home as soon as possible. The symptomatic person will be required to wear a mask while waiting, if tolerable.
If the symptomatic student or staff tests positive for COVID-19, they will be excluded for at least 10 days since the symptoms first appeared, go at least 24 hours with no fever without a fever reducing medication and symptoms need to have improved.
If student or staff with symptoms chooses not to be tested for COVID-19, the same restrictions will apply, however they may return if a doctor note establishes an alternative diagnosis.
If they are tested for COVID-19 and the result is negative, student and staff will be allowed to return so long as they have gone 24 hours without a fever without medication and their symptoms improve.
It is noted a negative COVID-19 test is not required for a student or staff to return to school, so long as they have gone through the 10 day exclusion period.
Also, a positive COVID-19 person does not need a repeat COVID-19 test or doctor’s note to return to school, if they have gone through the full exclusion period.
Hakonson said the district will serve excluded students while they are absent and plan to work on a case-by-case basis.
The exclusion and re-admittance policy was added to the student handbook and ELA supplemental handbook for the 2020-2021 school year, a new Title IX requirement was also added which was not available in July.
The school board approved the revised handbooks, and by extension, the COVID-19 policy.
The board also looked at policy additions and deletions, also related to the new Title IX requirement, which at 20 pages Hakonson described as, “massive.” Four different policies were changed to reflect Title IX, the board approved.
Another item dealing with policy was the resolution to close district English learner, EL, special education and alternative education programs to option enrollment students for the upcoming school year.
Hakonson said this has been done for the last three years, as the programs are once again at capacity with students who live in the district. Allowing option students in would require the hiring of additional staff, he said. The resolution was approved.
The board approved the building safety and security plan, Hakonson said the annual Rule 10 safety meeting was held on Aug. 5 and there were no significant changes from the prior year.
In the finance section the board considered accepting a grant from the Star Ranch Angus brand, a part of Tyson Foods, which can be used for early literacy.
Per policy, the board has to accept gifts to the district with a value over $500, Hakonson said, the grant amount is $11,500.00. He added the administration was still discussing how best to use the grant funds.
The grant was accepted, with the board thanking Tyson.
The board made the decision to table a proposal from Diamond Assets to purchase outdated computers.
A contract revision was approved for Kaylee Parsons, the original contract had a placement mistake which was rectified.
During superintendent report, Hakonson said the Sept. 14 board meeting will include the budget and tax request hearings, following by action on the times in the regular meeting.
Hakonson also requested four board members, a quorum, attend a special meeting on Friday, Aug. 14 to approve the hiring of a teacher in time for this school year, which starts on Monday, Aug. 17. The hire was able to secure their certificate in time.
Early Learning Academy Director Tracy Naylor told the board, “we can’t wait to get the kids in the building, we are ready.”
The board wished all teachers and staff good luck as the school year is set to begin in uncharted waters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.