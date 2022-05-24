Lexington Public School honors 15 retiring teachers, staff members

LEXINGTON — A reception was hosted for the 15 Lexington Public School teachers and staff members that were retiring at the end of the year on Thursday, May 19.
The teachers and staff included: Barb Gydesen, Cindy Flint, Janet Bendler, Sheri Baldwin, Terry Sullivan, Christy Ross, Kristie Leibhart, Roxanne Bellamy, Teri Griffith, Patti Maguire, Terri Wylie, Kristi Jergensen, Sandy Meyer, Carol Carlson, and Alice Speak.
“They will all be greatly missed and we appreciate their years of service to students and the school district,” said Superintendent John Hakonson.