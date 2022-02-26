Lexington Public Library saw 15,406 visits during the 2021 fiscal year

LEXINGTON — During a report to the city council, it is clear the Lexington Public Library is being well utilized by the community, even amid the pandemic.

Lexington Public Library Director Jennifer Norton delivered her annual report to the city council during their meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

In her report, Norton stated the library saw 15,406 visits and 2,588 computers uses from the 20 public access computers that are available.

Council member Steve Smith asked Norton about the discrepancy between the number of visits and computer uses. Norton said many people use their own devices at the library, using the wireless internet and printing that is available and they don’t have a way to track this amount of use yet.

Norton said they may lower the number of public computers available, as many people use their own devices at the library and this would free up space for other items, such as a Makerspace. Norton said they plan on finding out what the community needs are.

Circulation of physical materials was also up last fiscal year, with 35,816 items being checked out. Electronic material circulation also increase to 6,355, this includes the download of audio and eBooks from the Nebraska OverDrive consortium.

The library’s current collection includes 37,390 books, 3,484 audio materials, 2,019 videos, 52,789 downloadable items for a total collection of 95,682 items.

Norton said programming looked different in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, programs were offered virtually and the summer reading and Prime Time programs were held outdoors or off site. There were a total of 107 programs offered, attended by 7,098 people.

In 2022, Norton said in-person programming has returned to the library, including weekly story times, monthly family nights, book clubs and cultural programming

“We continue to see more people in the library socializing, studying and re-connecting,” Norton stated, “The pandemic has transformed ‘normal’ and the library has been here through it all creatively meeting the needs of the community. Visit the library yourselves, discover some of the changes being made and see your community in action.”

Norton left the council with a quote from R. David Lankes, “Bad libraries build collections, good libraries build services, great libraries build communities.” She added, “Lexington has a great library.”

Another item on the council’s agenda was a pay request from Paulsen, Inc. for the 16th and Fillmore St. 2021 paving project in the amount of $139,233.75.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said the project is now completed and there were some additional costs in the project, adding sidewalks from Monroe to the vacated ally, but this was within the project budget.

There is still some grading work to be done, but Pepplitsch said the extension should be opened by spring. The council approved the pay request.

The council then entered executive session at 5:39 p.m. to discussion negotiations for the purchase/sale of property.