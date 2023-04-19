LEXINGTON — A new partnership is providing needed teaching resources to early childhood providers in the Lexington area.

An alliance between the Lexington Public Library and the Early Learning Connection/Rooted in Relationships and Nebraska Children and Families Foundation – Communities for Kids, launched in February. It provides teaching resources, such as copies and lamination of material, free of charge or at reduced rates to early childhood providers.

The partnership occurred because the early childhood providers did not have the materials to be early childhood educators, said Maricela Novoa, an early learning connection bilingual specialist with Educational Service Unit 10. She provides training to allow childcare providers to become licensed by the Nebraska Department of Education.

“We are doing the training and supporting the providers. But they didn’t have the resources (educational materials like copies, laminated items). We approached Lexington Public Library Director Jennifer Norton about how we can collaborate to help the providers. With the library we are building a sense of community where they can come together,” Novoa said.

Marcela Arredondo, an early childhood providers and owner of Lolita Childcare, said the support of the library is needed and beneficial.

“It’s a big help because we need many copies. With this help we can give them (children) activities to learn in fun ways,” Arredondo said.

As part of the training she conducts, Novoa said childhood providers are taught how to teach material, such as math, in a fun interactive way. She said this is important because young children learn by playing and having fun.

Novoa said she believes strongly in using the pyramid method, which uses evidence based practices, to ensure children develop social and emotional skills that will allow them to succeed.

In a 2006 research paper titled, “Pyramid Model for Early Childhood Education,” authored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers and Nebraska Department of Education officials explain the pyramid model and the need for it.

The paper cited findings that between 30-40 percent of students entering kindergarten did not possess the social and emotional skills needed to succeed in school.

According to the research paper, the Pyramid model focuses on promoting social, emotional and behavioral development of young children. This is accomplished by: acknowledging and reinforcing positive child behavior, directly teaching social skills, expectations and behaviors related to different environments, monitoring children’s challenging behaviors and teaching positive replacement behaviors.

Training material available for the Center on Social and Emotional Foundations of Early Learning at Vanderbilt University provides cards to teach skills with scripted stories for social situations by embedding social skill building tasks into daily activities. Other cards show faces with different emotions, to promote the acknowledgement and discussion of emotions using facial pictures and how to deescalate from them, such as taking deep breaths.

Arredondo said making sure the children felt safe and cared for was important, so they could then be ready to learn.

“They need lots of support with emotions. They all like hugs and kind words. They like to feel special,” Arredondo said.

Arlie Herrick, director of Learning Adventures in Lexington, an early childhood provider, said getting each child ready for their day involved a personal approach.

“I think, oh how can I help this one. You know each child’s individual needs. Some kids don’t get that at home,” Herrick said.

Shonna Werth, assistant vice president for early childhood programs for Communities for Kids with the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, said the landscape for early childhood workforce in the state is unstable.

Werth said the only income received by privately owned Family Child Care Homes, Child Care Centers and Preschools is parent fees for children they have in their care. This income the providers receive does not cover the entire cost of quality care, if it did parents could not afford to pay it, she said.

“In order to keep parent fees affordable so they can access quality care, providers often times either pay themselves less or pay their employees minimal wage. With wages being so competitive right now, it is difficult to recruit and keep people working in the early childhood filed,” Werth said.

Werth said being able to offer free training, materials and supplies to support early childhood providers work is one way Communities for Kids can assist with the expenses of childcare. She said even this help is, “probably only a drop in the bucket for what providers really need to make a decent wage or pay employees a wage they deserve.”

Right now there are several funding sources available to those who would like to pursue a childcare license, Werth said. These include a couple of Department of Health and Human Services Children and Family Services grants: a start-up grant and a Child Care Business Partnership grant.

Werth said to receive these grant funds, a provider has to meet specific qualifications to apply or agree to ounce funded. One qualification is typically, a three year commitment to providing licensed care.

Lexington is one of more than 50 communities that are funded with time-limited grants in partnership with Communities for Kids, she said. State funding, from an appropriations grant and a Nebraska Preschool Development Grant, is being to support the building of quality child care capacity, Werth said.

State funds help with things such as free state required training, free child care license application coaching, start-up materials, supplies and equipment and a new license start-up stipend to use as they need. Werth said funding has also helped cover state trainings in English and Spanish and to translate training material.

In Lexington, Werth said Communities for Kids has implemented the idea to purchase materials that early childhood providers might need for implementation of curriculum or training practices as well as accessing needed technology and purchasing much of the supplies they would need, equipment (laminators) they might use. Also purchased were two laptops that are all being stored at the Lexington Public Library, for early childhood provider’s use anytime, she said.

Nebraska Children and Families Foundation Communities for Kids currently works with 57 different communities across the state and all communities address their capacity and sustainability of quality child care in the way that best fits their community, Werth said.

For more information on starting an early childhood provider business visit communitiesforkids.org.