Lexington Public Library, Keep Lexington Beautiful host Family Fall Fest event

LEXINGTON — The turnout was “overwhelming,” for the first ever Family Fall Fest event, hosted on Monday, Oct. 17 by the Lexington Public Library and Keep Lexington Beautiful.

The co-hosted event was held at the Lexington Public Library and featured a whole list of activities for children and families including hayrides, face painting, a tattoo booth, pumpkin painting, a petting zoo, and photo booth.

Rossy Casanova, Youth and Family Services Librarian, said they partnered with Keep Lexington Beautiful to help raise funds for the organization, as well as, providing an event that the whole family could attend to help celebrate the fall season.

"I was so surprised to see so many in our community come together and help support both organizations and enjoy a fun night with family and friends,” KLB Executive Director Elvie Montes said.

“We hope to continue doing a Fall Fest again next year, this was our first year and I feel it was such an amazing turnout, so we are aiming for bigger and better next year. We are so grateful for our donors, they were such a huge part of our event,” Montes concluded.

Casanova said she was, “overwhelmed,” by the turnout to the event, one volunteer handed out all 100 of her flyers in the first 15 minutes.

There was a free chili meal offered to families and volunteers had baked 10 pots of chili to meet the demand. Casanova said one volunteer lost count after 300 bowls served, they would eventually run out.

In addition to the free will donation that could be made at the door, there were several items available on a silent auction; every item was bid on, resulting in a total around $250.

The feedback from families was all positive, one attendee told Casanova that they loved the fact the library was hosting the event for the whole family to attend. Another said the activities for the children were a hit.

The sponsors that helped make the event possible included: Friends of the Library, Mommies Club, C&J Auto, TL Sund, FRAE Inc., Dawson Motors, Vazquez Market, Tortilleria Teresas, Dollar Fresh, Casanova Studios, U-Save Pharmacy, Walmart, Plum Creek Market, Ag Society, Kristi O’Meara, Dani’s Cakes, Doug Lynn, Change Clothing, Dalys Piñatas, Tienda Guatemala, Tienda Nazareth, Crumb Diddly, Umptious, Karen Thompson, Madeline’s Café, Seth Carlson and Terry Edeal.