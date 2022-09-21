 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lexington Public Library implements policy changes to promote accessibility

  Updated
  • 0
LEXINGTON — Policy changes at the Lexington Public Library are in effect with a goal of increasing accessibility to the library service.

The Board of Directors of the Lexington Public Library approved three policy changes and adopted a new mission statement at its monthly meeting in early September.

One policy change applies to residents living outside the city limits. These residents will no longer be charged a non-resident yearly fee of $5 to obtain a library card.

Another policy change will allow students and children to check out DVDs on their library card. Previously, a card holder had to be at least 16 years of age to check out a DVD. A limit of five DVDs per checkout loaned out for a period of one week is still in effect.

The other policy change implemented increases the cost of borrowing an item from another library, known as a interlibrary loan, from the previous cost of $3 to $3.50.

The new mission statement of the library reads: “YOUR Lexington Public Library: A place to belong, connect, explore, learn and grow.”

The Lexington Public Library is open 60 hours per week, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Sundays and major holidays.

The library does not charge fines for overdue materials. Visit YOUR Lexington Public Library where you can expect the unexpected. You’ll be glad you did.

