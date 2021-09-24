Lexington Public Library hosts its own passport program to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Public Library celebrated Mes Nacional de la Herencia Hispana with their own passport program throughout the library on Monday, Sept. 20.

Rocio Casanova, the Lexington Public Library children’s librarian, said this was a first time event for the library.

Children taking part in the event were given their own passport at the door and got to visit four different stations representing El Salvador, Mexico, Guatemala and Costa Rica, as well as an informational table. With each visit to a station, the children would have their passport stamped.

Each station featured a different activity that featured Hispanic heritage. At the El Salvador station, the children were handed coloring sheets adorn with traditional Hispanic cultural scenes, famous figures, traditional dress, etc.

In Guatemala, Reyna Mendoza had a bottle cap tossing game for the children to participate in, the older they were, the farther away they had to stand and attempt to toss their caps into vertical tubes of different heights. The prize they got depended on which tube they tossed their cap into.

At the Mexico station, the children played Loteria, known to many as Mexican Bingo.