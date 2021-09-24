Lexington Public Library hosts its own passport program to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Public Library celebrated Mes Nacional de la Herencia Hispana with their own passport program throughout the library on Monday, Sept. 20.
Rocio Casanova, the Lexington Public Library children’s librarian, said this was a first time event for the library.
Children taking part in the event were given their own passport at the door and got to visit four different stations representing El Salvador, Mexico, Guatemala and Costa Rica, as well as an informational table. With each visit to a station, the children would have their passport stamped.
Each station featured a different activity that featured Hispanic heritage. At the El Salvador station, the children were handed coloring sheets adorn with traditional Hispanic cultural scenes, famous figures, traditional dress, etc.
In Guatemala, Reyna Mendoza had a bottle cap tossing game for the children to participate in, the older they were, the farther away they had to stand and attempt to toss their caps into vertical tubes of different heights. The prize they got depended on which tube they tossed their cap into.
At the Mexico station, the children played Loteria, known to many as Mexican Bingo.
The game can be played many ways. The way each person was taught how to play largely depends on the area they grew up in or where their family is from. One way to play is having one person be the role of el cantor, or the caller, who is responsible for calling out a riddle that goes with the picture.
For example, if the caller picked “la mano,” a corresponding riddle would be “la mano de un criminal.” This way of playing is typical of Oaxaca, Mexico. Another way of playing would simply be calling out “la mano” and holding up the card for all the players to see. The players then mark the spot with either corks, bottle caps, small rocks or pinto beans.
The first player with four chips in a horizontal, vertical, diagonal or, in some games, squared pattern wins the game after shouting “Loteria!”
For this reason, it’s also a tool that has been used for educational purposes. It has been used to teach reading, writing and proper social values. This simple card game is used in several high school classroom settings to give the students a way to practice speaking, writing and connecting words to images.
Dulce Arredondo was in charge of the Costa Rica station, here the children would play a word search that contained different kind of words dealing with Costa Rica.
The informational station was covered with books about many of the countries in Central and South America. Nancy Pinedo and Blanca Adame were both in charge of the station and would help the children look through the different books about the various countries, their geography, history, culture, etc.
At the end of the night, the children and their parents were treated to a meal of tacos, pupusas and pico de gallo, a type of salsa commonly used in Mexican cusine, served by Casanova and Lexington Public Library Director Jennifer Norton.
The sponsors of the event were El Sazon Taquizas, Tortilleria Teresas, Antojitos Lety, Pupuseria El Rinconsito, San Pedro Mexican Restaurant, Tienda Guatemala, Casanova Studios and La Vazquez Market.
National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated every year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 in the United States and recognizes the contributions and influences of Hispanic Americans to the history and culture of the United States.
National Hispanic Heritage Month was first proclaimed by President George H. W. Bush on Sept. 14, 1989 in a presidential proclamation. Since 1989, all Presidents have given a presidential proclamation to mark Hispanic Heritage Month.