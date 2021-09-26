Lexington Public Library club for mothers

Brian Neben Lexington Clipper-Herald
LEXINGTON — The Lexington Public Library started hosting “The Mommies Club,” which met for the first time on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
They discussed the purpose of the club, ideas for new library projects and ways to promote the library. They will host a movie night at the Majestic Theater on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. Their next meeting is open for more people to join and will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
