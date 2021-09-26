 Skip to main content
Lexington Public Library club for mothers
Left to right: Maggie Martinez, Jennifer Hunke, Katie Maloley, Library Director Jennifer Norton and Children’s Librarian Rocio Casanova. Not pictured: Cristal Zern, Marra Aguado and Jazmin Lopez.

 C-H photo • Brian Neben

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Public Library started hosting “The Mommies Club,” which met for the first time on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

They discussed the purpose of the club, ideas for new library projects and ways to promote the library. They will host a movie night at the Majestic Theater on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. Their next meeting is open for more people to join and will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. 

