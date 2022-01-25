Lexington Powerlifting teams place first and second at Peru State Powerlifting Meet

The Powerlifting team was in action this weekend at the Peru State Powerlifting Meet. There were 192 lifters on the day and teams from Lexington, Columbus, Omaha Skutt, Grand Island, Niobrara-Verdigre, Johnson-Brock, Auburn, Nebraska City, Shickley, David City Aquinas, Lincoln High School and Summerland.
Team Results
- Girls Team - 1st
- Boys Team - 2nd
- Co-ed Team - 1st
Girls Results
- Crystal Serrano - 1st Place
- Melany Alvarez - 1st Place
- Yenifer Lopez - 3rd Place
- Alondra Arreaga - 2nd Place
- Emilee Martinez - 1st Place
- Miriam Lemus - 5th Place
- Katherine Martinez - 5th Place
- Litzy Morales - 3rd Place
- Arlin Munoz - 3rd Place
- Rafaela Lopez - 5th Place
- Jasmin Martinez - 2nd Place
- McKinna Moats - 1st Place
Boys Results
- Lorenzo Santos - 114 lbs - 5th Place
- Emmanuel Zuniga - 114 lbs - 4th Place
- Mario Rodriguez - 114 lbs - 3rd Place
- Anthony Taracena - 114 lbs - 1st Place
- David Vazquez - 123 lbs - 4th Place
- Reyes Rivas - 123 lbs - 2nd Place
- Alexsander Andres - 132 lbs - 2nd Place
- Arnol Pagan - 132 lbs - 1st Place
- Alexis Ruyan - 148 lbs - 2nd Place
- Cristian Melendez - 165 lbs - 5th Place
- Andrew Rodriguez - 181 lbs - 4th Place
- Francisco Rodriguez - 198 lbs - 4th Place
- Jose Sanchez - UNL - 5th Place
- Miguel Castellanso - UNL - 2nd Place