Lexington Powerlifting teams earn first place at Lexington meet
Lexington Powerlifting teams earn first place at Lexington meet

Courtesy photo

LEXINGTON — Over the weekend Lexington High School hosted the Lexington Powerlifting Meet.

There were 190 lifters from Lexington High School, North Platte High School, Adams Central High School, Columbus High School, Niobrara-Verdigre High School and Columbus Lakeview High School competed on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Team Results

  • Lexington - Girls 1st, Boys 1st and Co-ed Team 1st
  • Columbus - Girls, Boys and Co-ed - 2nd
  • Columbus Lakeview - Girls, Boys and Co-ed - 3rd

Girls Results

weight class not listed

  • Crystal Serrano - 5th
  • Kimberly Garcia - 4th
  • Sarahi Giron - 3rd
  • Emilee Martinez - 2nd
  • Alondra Arreaga - 1st

weight class not listed

  • Ashley Andrade - 4th
  • Ashley Leiva - 3rd
  • Yenifer Lopez - 2nd
  • Eva Sorto - 1st

weight class not listed

  • Maricela Raymundo - 2nd
  • Leticia Virgilio - 1st

weight class not listed

  • Miriam Lemus - 5th
  • Nineht Arevalo - 4th
  • Megan Dang - 3rd

weight class not listed

  • Katherine Martinez - 4th
  • Litzy Morales - 2nd

weight class not listed

  • Ashley Chiguil - 4th

weight class not listed

  • Rafaela Lopez - 3rd

weight class not listed

  • Yasmin Monroy - 1st

weight class not listed

  • Jocelyn Otzoy - 5th
  • Jasmin Martinez - 2nd
  • Brooke Draskovic - 1st

Boys Results

114lbs

  • Emanuel Zuniga - 5th
  • Mario Rodriguez - 3rd
  • Anthony Taracena - 2nd
  • Reyes Rivas - 1st

123lbs

  • Kevin Parada - 1st

132lbs

  • Rivaldo Vargas - 4th
  • Diego Johnson - 3rd
  • Arnol Pagan - 1st

148lbs

  • Angel Perez - 5th
  • Alexis Ruyan - 3rd
  • Logan Dowling - 2nd

165lbs

  • Cesar Chavez - 3rd

181lbs

  • Ludwin Landverde - 5th
  • Andrew Rodriguez - 4th
  • Leo Martinez - 3rd

198lbs

  • Manuel Ortega - 5th

220lbs

  • Isaac Perez - 2nd

242lbs

  • Chris Ramos - 4th
  • William Santoyo - 3rd
  • Cesar Garcia - 1st

275lbs

  • Gabriel Alvarez - 2nd

HWT

  • Juan Laguna - 4th
  • Miguel Castellanos - 2nd
