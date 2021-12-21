Lexington Powerlifting teams earn first place at Lexington meet

LEXINGTON — Over the weekend Lexington High School hosted the Lexington Powerlifting Meet.
There were 190 lifters from Lexington High School, North Platte High School, Adams Central High School, Columbus High School, Niobrara-Verdigre High School and Columbus Lakeview High School competed on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Team Results
- Lexington - Girls 1st, Boys 1st and Co-ed Team 1st
- Columbus - Girls, Boys and Co-ed - 2nd
- Columbus Lakeview - Girls, Boys and Co-ed - 3rd
Girls Results
weight class not listed
- Crystal Serrano - 5th
- Kimberly Garcia - 4th
- Sarahi Giron - 3rd
- Emilee Martinez - 2nd
- Alondra Arreaga - 1st
weight class not listed
- Ashley Andrade - 4th
- Ashley Leiva - 3rd
- Yenifer Lopez - 2nd
- Eva Sorto - 1st
weight class not listed
- Maricela Raymundo - 2nd
- Leticia Virgilio - 1st
weight class not listed
- Miriam Lemus - 5th
- Nineht Arevalo - 4th
- Megan Dang - 3rd
weight class not listed
- Katherine Martinez - 4th
- Litzy Morales - 2nd
weight class not listed
- Ashley Chiguil - 4th
weight class not listed
- Rafaela Lopez - 3rd
weight class not listed
- Yasmin Monroy - 1st
weight class not listed
- Jocelyn Otzoy - 5th
- Jasmin Martinez - 2nd
- Brooke Draskovic - 1st
Boys Results
114lbs
- Emanuel Zuniga - 5th
- Mario Rodriguez - 3rd
- Anthony Taracena - 2nd
- Reyes Rivas - 1st
123lbs
- Kevin Parada - 1st
132lbs
- Rivaldo Vargas - 4th
- Diego Johnson - 3rd
- Arnol Pagan - 1st
148lbs
- Angel Perez - 5th
- Alexis Ruyan - 3rd
- Logan Dowling - 2nd
165lbs
- Cesar Chavez - 3rd
181lbs
- Ludwin Landverde - 5th
- Andrew Rodriguez - 4th
- Leo Martinez - 3rd
198lbs
- Manuel Ortega - 5th
220lbs
- Isaac Perez - 2nd
242lbs
- Chris Ramos - 4th
- William Santoyo - 3rd
- Cesar Garcia - 1st
275lbs
- Gabriel Alvarez - 2nd
HWT
- Juan Laguna - 4th
- Miguel Castellanos - 2nd