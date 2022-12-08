 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lexington Powerlifting teams earn first place at home meet

LEXINGTON — On Saturday, Dec. 3 Lexington hosted the Lexington Powerlifting Meet.

This meet has grown each year and this year between Friday night and Saturday, 245 students competed at Lexington.

The previous year we had 190 lifters and that was our largest tournament until this year. Teams from Lexington, North Platte, Grand Island, Centura, Crete, Seward, Columbus, Creighton Prep, Summerland and Verdigre-Niobrara competed in the tournament. Lexington Boys, Girls and Co-ed Teams all brought home first places. Ezequiel Ruiz from Lexington was also named Boys Lifter of the Meet.

Boys Teams

Boys Teams

  • Lexington - 1st - 84 points
  • Crete - 2nd - 39 points
  • Grand Island - 3rd - 26 points
  • Columbus - 4th - 22 points
  • Creighton Prep - 5th - 15 points

Girls Teams

  • Lexington - 1st - 58 points
  • Columbus - 2nd - 57 points
  • Niobrara-Verdigre - 3rd - 25 points

Coed Teams

  • Lexington - 1st - 94 points
  • Columbus - 2nd - 59 points
  • Grand Island and Niobrara-Verdigree - 3rd - 33 points
  • North Platte - 4th - 9 points
