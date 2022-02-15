Lexington Powerlifting team sees success at State Powerlifting Meet

OMAHA — Lexington competed on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Omaha Creighton Prep in the All Class RAW State Powerlifting Meet. There were 240 lifters on the day. Schools that competed include: Lexington, Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt, Mount Michael, Lincoln Lutheran, Lincoln High, Conestoga, North Platte, Grand Island, Brownell Talbott, Papillion, Creighton Prep, Omaha Benson, Kearney High and Fremont.
Girls Team - State Champions
Boys Team - State Runner-Up
Girls Individual Results (weight classes not listed)
- Crystal Serrano - State Champ
- Kimberly Garcia - 3rd
- Yenifer Lopez - State Champ
- Emilee Martinez - State Champ
- Maricela Raymundo - 3rd
- Leticia Virgilio - State Runner-Up
- Nineht Arevalo - 4th
- Miriam Lemus - 3rd
- Megan Dang - State Runner-Up
- Katherine Martinez - 5th
- Litzy Morales - 4th
- Edith Gonzalez - 5th
- Arlin Munoz - State Runner-Up
- Rafaela Lopez - 4th
- McKinna Moats - State Champion
- Jocelyn Otzoy - State Runner-Up
- Brooke Draskovic - State Champion
Boys Individual Results
- 114lbs - Mario Rodriguez - 4th
- 114lbs - Anthony Taracena - State Runner-Up
- 123lbs - Diego Johnson - 4th
- 123lbs - Reyes Rivas - 3rd
- 123lbs - Kevin Parada - State Runner-up
- 132lbs - Rivaldo Vargas - 4th
- 148lbs - Alexis Ruyan - 4th
- 148lbs - Logan Dowling - State Runner-Up
- 181lbs - Andrew Rodriguez - 5th
- 198lbs - Francisco Rodriguez - 3rd
- 242lbs - William Santoyo - 4th
- 242lbs - Cesar Garcia - State Runner-Up
- 275lbs - Gabriel Alvarez - 5th
- HWT - Juan Laguna - 3rd
- HWT - Miguel Castellanos - State Runner-Up