 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lexington Powerlifting team sees success at State Powerlifting Meet
0 Comments

Lexington Powerlifting team sees success at State Powerlifting Meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
001WEB.jpg
Courtesy photo

OMAHA — Lexington competed on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Omaha Creighton Prep in the All Class RAW State Powerlifting Meet. There were 240 lifters on the day. Schools that competed include: Lexington, Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt, Mount Michael, Lincoln Lutheran, Lincoln High, Conestoga, North Platte, Grand Island, Brownell Talbott, Papillion, Creighton Prep, Omaha Benson, Kearney High and Fremont.

Girls Team - State Champions

Boys Team - State Runner-Up

Girls Individual Results (weight classes not listed)

  • Crystal Serrano - State Champ
  • Kimberly Garcia - 3rd
  • Yenifer Lopez - State Champ
  • Emilee Martinez - State Champ
  • Maricela Raymundo - 3rd
  • Leticia Virgilio - State Runner-Up
  • Nineht Arevalo - 4th
  • Miriam Lemus - 3rd
  • Megan Dang - State Runner-Up
  • Katherine Martinez - 5th
  • Litzy Morales - 4th
  • Edith Gonzalez - 5th
  • Arlin Munoz - State Runner-Up
  • Rafaela Lopez - 4th
  • McKinna Moats - State Champion
  • Jocelyn Otzoy - State Runner-Up
  • Brooke Draskovic - State Champion

Boys Individual Results

  • 114lbs - Mario Rodriguez - 4th
  • 114lbs - Anthony Taracena - State Runner-Up
  • 123lbs - Diego Johnson - 4th
  • 123lbs - Reyes Rivas - 3rd
  • 123lbs - Kevin Parada - State Runner-up
  • 132lbs - Rivaldo Vargas - 4th
  • 148lbs - Alexis Ruyan - 4th
  • 148lbs - Logan Dowling - State Runner-Up
  • 181lbs - Andrew Rodriguez - 5th
  • 198lbs - Francisco Rodriguez - 3rd
  • 242lbs - William Santoyo - 4th
  • 242lbs - Cesar Garcia - State Runner-Up
  • 275lbs - Gabriel Alvarez - 5th
  • HWT - Juan Laguna - 3rd
  • HWT - Miguel Castellanos - State Runner-Up
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s case against NY Times

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics