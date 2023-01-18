Lexington Powerlifting is a powerhouse at Peru State meet

PERU — The Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen traveled to Peru State to compete in an all-day powerlifting meet on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Teams traveled from Bellevue East, Omaha Central, Johnson-Brock, Conestoga, Grand Island, Columbus, Crete, Niobrara-Verdigre, Omaha Skutt, Boyd County and Omaha Gross Catholic.

As a team, the Minutemen took first place. The Minutemaids brought home first place. The Lexington co-ed team placed first.

MINUTEMAIDS (weight classes not listed)

Sindy Morales took first place.

Emmely Munoz took third.

Kimmy Garcia took second and Aymar Perez took fourth.

Sierra Werger placed first and Litzy Morales took second.

Edith Gonzalez ended in third place.

Jasmin Martinez brought home first place.

MINUTEMEN

114lbs – Anthony Taracena took first place, Marvin Garcia placed second, Emanuel Zuniga placed third, Rigoberto Arias placed fourth and Joseph Galvan placed fifth.

123lbs – Reyes Rivas placed first, Mario Rodriguez took second and in third was Eduardo Duarte.

132lbs – Kevin Parada took third place and Julian Zamora placed fifth.

148lbs – In first was Alex Mateo, Wyatt Hosick brought home second and Felipe Zaldivar placed third.

165lbs – Ezequiel Ruiz took first, Jose Miguel placed second and Conlan Kjar took fifth.

198lbs – Cesar Francisco placed second.

242lbs – In third place was Jesus Ramirez and Adrian Lopez-Perez took fourth.

HWT – Miguel Castellanos took first and Juan Laguna brought home third.

The lifter of the meet was Ezequiel Ruiz.

Lexington travels to Creighton on Saturday, Jan. 28.