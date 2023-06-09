LEXINGTON — It was a hot evening of baseball as the Lexington Pony 14U A team took to the field against Broken Bow on Wednesday, June 7.

In the first inning, Lexington hit in four runs to take an early lead and didn’t stop there.

With two runs scored in the bottom of the second inning, Lexington had a six to zero head start.

Broken Bow got on the board with three runs scored in the top of the third inning but Lexington kept swinging away and added two more runs.

As the score was eight to three, Lexington tagged out a Broken Bow runner on third base and struck out the third batter in the top of the fourth inning. Lexington went out and scored three runs in the bottom of the inning.

Lexington ended the bottom of the fifth inning with three runs scored to win 14 to four.

On the mound for Lexington was Miguel Rodriguez with three strikeouts, five walks, three runs allowed and one hit allowed. Owen Bauer had two strikeouts, one walk and one hit allowed. Kannon Seim had three strikeouts, one walk, one run allowed and two hits allowed.

Tyler Thorell had three at bats, two runs scored, one hit, one walk and one RBI. Jesse Ibarra had four at bats, four runs scored, four hits and one RBI. Bryant Truax had four at bats, one run scored, two hits and three RBIs. Toran Kjar had three at bats and one hit. Rodriguez had three at bats, two runs scored, two hits and one RBI. Seim had two at bats, three runs scored, two hits and one walk. Bauer had two at bats, one run scored, one hit, one walk and one RBI. Alejandro Ibarra had three at bats, one run scored and three hits.

Lexington hosted the Gothenburg Killer Bee A team on Thursday, June 8 and lost seven to 11.

Batting for Lexington was Thorell with two at bats, one run scored, one hit and two RBIs. Jesse Ibarra had four at bats, two hits and one RBI. Truax had three at bats, one run scored, one hit, one walk and two RBIs. Kjar had two at bats, one run scored and one hit. Rodriguez had four at bats, two hits and two RBIs. Seim had two at bats, one run scored and one walk. Alejandro Ibarra had one at bat, two runs scored and two walks.

Pitching for Lexington was D Edeal with one strikeout, five walks, seven runs allowed and four hits allowed. Calico Thomas had one strikeout and two hits allowed. Kjar had two strikeouts, two walks, four runs allowed and four hits allowed.

On the road, Lexington goes to battle against McCook on Tuesday, June 13.