Lexington polling sites report mix of turnout for May primary election

LEXINGTON — With several notable statewide and county contests on the line, poll workers across Lexington reported a mix of turnout for the primary election on Tuesday, May 10.

Around 4:15 p.m. at the Grace Lutheran polling site, workers reported 151 people had voted at that point. They said the flow of voters had been, “slow but steady,” with one voter coming in at a time.

Over at the Grand Generation Center, workers said 60 voters had been in by 4:25 p.m. They said the turnout had been a slow trickle up to that point.

On the west side of town, workers at St. Ann’s Parish Center said they had seen 92 voters by 4:30 p.m., or 41 percent of their total voters. They said the flow of voters had been, “consistent.”

At the Evangelical Free Church, workers said they had seen 62 voters by 4:40 p.m. They said their turnout had been, “slower.”

According to the Nebraska Secretary of State, of the 13,635 registered voters in Dawson County, 4,615 casted their votes on Tuesday, a turnout of 33.8 percent.

There were 1,344 people who utilized early voting and 3,271 voted in-person.

In Gosper County, out of the 1,437 registered voters, 720 people casted their votes, a turnout of 50.1 percent, there were 215 people who voted early and 505 who voted on Election Day.

Statewide, 396,228 people voted out of 1,237,672 registered voters, a turnout of 32 percent.