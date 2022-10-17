Lexington police investigating cause of fire that burned 30 hay bales north of town

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Police Department is investigating the cause of a fire that burned 30 hay bales on the northeast side of town during the evening of Sunday, Oct. 16.

At 5:30 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a field north of E. 17th St. and east of Grace Lutheran Church for the report of hay bales on fire.

LVFD Fire Chief Bo Berry said 12 firefighters responded to the scene with four fire trucks. They were on scene for around an hour helping to get the fire contained.

Berry said the LVFD was assisted by Shotkoski Hay Company, who used several of their loaders to break up the burning bales.

Even though the fire had been contained, black smoke continued to billow from the scene and could be seen for miles around. The wind later changed direction and blew the smoke south into town; the smell of smoke was heavy on the northeast side of Lexington.

Onlookers from around town either drawn by the smoke plume or smell, drove by the scene to get a look at what was happening.

Berry said the cause of the fire was suspicious and is being investigated by the Lexington Police Department.