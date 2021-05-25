Lexington Police Department looking for driver who left scene of two vehicle accident

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Police Department is looking for a female driver who left the scene of a two vehicle at the intersection of Plum Creek Parkway and Cattlemans Dr. at the height of traffic during Tyson’s shift change on Tuesday, May 25.

Officer Kareem McDougall said the vehicle that left likely sustained front end damage as a result of the accident and they are currently looking for the driver.

At 2:30 p.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection for the report of someone sustaining an arm injury as the result of a two vehicle accident at the intersection.

The vehicle on scene, a Buick LaCrosse, had sustained damage on the passenger side door from a T-bone collision. Airbags had been deployed in the car. LRHC members treated one person’s arm on scene, but no one was transported to the hospital.

The accident remains under investigation by the Lexington Police Department.