Lexington Police Department joins with Neighbors app

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Police Department has joined with the Neighbors app as an additional means of connecting with residents and helping keep the community safe.

Neighbors, an online social service for sharing captured footage among users, has been developed by Ring, a home security and smart home company owned by Amazon.

The company manufactures home security products that incorporate outdoor surveillance cameras, including the Ring Video Doorbell smart doorbell.

“Ring's mission is to make neighborhoods safer. That's why Ring provides the Neighbors app as a free tool for communities to connect and share valuable safety information from reliable sources--whether or not they own a Ring device,” the Ring website states, “Neighbors is a free app created for residents to connect and share hyper-local safety updates and information from reliable sources.”

“By joining the app, the police department can view what residents have posted publicly and respond with relevant updates and alerts to help residents stay informed,” per the Lexington Police Department.

“Residents do not need a Ring device to join the Neighbors app.

Anyone with a smartphone can download the app to receive updates and have the option to post photos or videos from any device,” the department states.

Investigator Michael Baker said through the Neighbor’s app, the department will be able to post questions asking for information or video about a matter they are looking into.

Baker said the app will help people more easily share relevant video with the department, he said more than anything else, it is a new way to communicate with the community.

“We feel this can be another tool that helps the community and the police department share information. As always the best way to contact us is still calling us 24/7 at 308-324-2317 and in an emergency always call 911,” the Lexington Police Department states.

To join, download the Neighbors app for free on iOS, Android and FireOS devices. You do not need to own a Ring device or any home security system in order to participate on Neighbors.