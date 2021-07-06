Lexington Police Department investigating shooting death of a 23-year-old male

Brian Neben Lexington Clipper-Herald
LEXINGTON — The Lexington Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old male.
The death occurred during the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 6 on W. 9th St. in Lexington, it was reported at 3:11 a.m. to the LPD.
If anyone has information related to this case, contact the Lexington Police Department at 308-324-2317.
