Lexington Police Department investigating shooting death of a 23-year-old male
Lexington Police Department investigating shooting death of a 23-year-old male

  • Updated
Lexington Police cruiser at night
C-H file photo

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old male.

The death occurred during the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 6 on W. 9th St. in Lexington, it was reported at 3:11 a.m. to the LPD.

If anyone has information related to this case, contact the Lexington Police Department at 308-324-2317.

