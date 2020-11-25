Lexington Plum Creekers Kiwanis selling fresh Christmas trees at the Dawson County Fairgrounds

LEXINGTON — Continuing a three decade old tradition, the Lexington Plum Creekers Kiwanis are selling fresh Christmas trees at the Dawson County Fairgrounds to support local programs.

The Kiwanis are set up at the 4-H small animals building with an assortment of Christmas trees, ranging in price from $35 to $100.

They are open Monday through Friday, 2-8 p.m., on Saturdays 10-8 p.m. and Sundays 12-6 p.m. On the Friday after Thanksgiving they will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Lexington chapter of the Kiwanis has been selling Christmas trees in the community for over 30 years; they have been located at the former Walmart location, the Walmart Supercenter and now the Dawson County Fairgrounds.

In addition to Christmas trees, they have tree stands for sale, as well as wreaths which were handmade by people with disabilities.

Proceeds from the Christmas tree sales go to benefit projects such as local youth programs, Haven House, Lexington Recreation Complex and the Special Olympics.