Lexington Plum Creekers Kiwanis selling fresh Christmas trees at the Dawson County Fairgrounds

LEXINGTON — Continuing a three decade old tradition, the Lexington Plum Creekers Kiwanis are selling fresh Christmas trees at the Dawson County Fairgrounds to support local programs.
The Kiwanis are set up at the 4-H small animals building with an assortment of Christmas trees, ranging in price from $35 to $100.
They are open Monday through Friday, 2-8 p.m., on Saturdays 10-8 p.m. and Sundays 12-6 p.m. On the Friday after Thanksgiving they will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Lexington chapter of the Kiwanis has been selling Christmas trees in the community for over 30 years; they have been located at the former Walmart location, the Walmart Supercenter and now the Dawson County Fairgrounds.
In addition to Christmas trees, they have tree stands for sale, as well as wreaths which were handmade by people with disabilities.
Proceeds from the Christmas tree sales go to benefit projects such as local youth programs, Haven House, Lexington Recreation Complex and the Special Olympics.
The Lexington chapter is part of Kiwanis International which, “helps kids around the world. Local clubs look out for our communities and the international organization takes on large-scale challenges, such as fighting disease and poverty. We are generous with our time. We are creative with our ideas. We are passionate about making a difference. And we have fun along the way,” according to their website.
The group has over 550,000 members in 80 countries and host around 150,000 service projects a year.
“Kiwanis International was founded in 1915 by a group of businessmen in Detroit, Michigan, United States. The organization was originally called the Supreme Lodge Benevolent Order of Brothers, but changed its name to Kiwanis a year later,” according to the website.
“The name "Kiwanis" was coined from an American Indian expression, "Nunc Kee-wanis," which means, "We trade." In 1920, the motto of Kiwanis became “We Build.” It remained the motto until 2005, when members voted to change it to “Serving the children of the world.” In the early years, members focused on business networking but in 1919, the organization changed its focus to service — specifically service to children,” according to their website.
Kiwanis became an international organization with the founding of the Kiwanis Club of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, in 1916. Kiwanis clubs formed in communities across the United States and Canada until the 1960s, when worldwide expansion was approved.
