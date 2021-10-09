Lexington Planning Commission forwards commercial subdivision, two housing additions to city council

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Planning Commission recommended their approval of a new commercial subdivision and two housing additions during their meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
The commercial subdivision is the proposed Auto Haus Second Addition on the corner of Cattlemans Drive and Plum Creek Parkway. The property is owned by Todd Booth, through the TBDS Properties, LLC, according to the subdivision plat.
Dirt work to level out the property was completed earlier this spring.
City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said the property is a six acre tract that will be split into six different lots to provide for the development of commercial stores, such as, convenient stores, restaurants, car washes, etc.
A proposed Cutler Drive will run through the middle of the subdivision, allowing for access from Plum Creek Parkway (Highway 283) from the east and any future developments to the west. Pepplitsch said the public access from Highway 283 will need the state’s approval.
Pepplitsch said the proposed public access is further north than a current private drive already on the property. When asked, he said the only effect to the walking trail alongside Plum Creek Parkway would be to move the access drive further north.
Pepplitsch said, while it is not on the plat presented, he would like to see more access points to the subdivision, perhaps from Cattleman’s Dr. or the Dollar General parking lot to the south. He said this is something that can be discussed further.
There is interest already in the project, Pepplitsch said, he added the prospect of new commercial development in the area is a good thing.
The planning commission forwarded the subdivision to the city council recommending approval.
The first housing addition was the proposed Northwest Seventh Addition near Erie and 18th St.
Pepplitsch said the city had in the past considered vacating part of 18th St. but after work was done in the area, extending 18th St. to the west became viable. The proposed Seventh Addition would add nine residential lots to the north of the 18th St. extension.
Bids for the paving of 18th St. to Independence Ave. should be made next week Pepplitsch said. He added these lots could be designated for senior housing in the future.
The Seventh Addition proposal was forwarded to the city council with the planning commission’s recommendation of approval.
The last item was the proposed Northwest Ninth Addition, to the south of 20th St. and north of the Lexington Field House.
The new addition would add another circle drive, next to the already platted Northwest Fifth Addition and Revere Circle to the east. The new circle drive, carrying another Revolutionary War inspired name, would allow for 16 residential lots in the addition.
Pepplitsch did note the new addition will need to be rezoned to R1 and this will be presented at the November planning commission meeting.
The planning commission recommended their approval and forwarded the plan to the city council.
During the roundtable discussion Pepplitsch said there may be a redevelopment agreement for the Auto Haus Addition and more housing deals presented at future meetings.
Another item coming up will be a platted property north of Cherokee St., the 114 acre area was purchased by the city in May 2019.