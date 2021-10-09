Lexington Planning Commission forwards commercial subdivision, two housing additions to city council

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Planning Commission recommended their approval of a new commercial subdivision and two housing additions during their meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

The commercial subdivision is the proposed Auto Haus Second Addition on the corner of Cattlemans Drive and Plum Creek Parkway. The property is owned by Todd Booth, through the TBDS Properties, LLC, according to the subdivision plat.

Dirt work to level out the property was completed earlier this spring.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said the property is a six acre tract that will be split into six different lots to provide for the development of commercial stores, such as, convenient stores, restaurants, car washes, etc.

A proposed Cutler Drive will run through the middle of the subdivision, allowing for access from Plum Creek Parkway (Highway 283) from the east and any future developments to the west. Pepplitsch said the public access from Highway 283 will need the state’s approval.

Pepplitsch said the proposed public access is further north than a current private drive already on the property. When asked, he said the only effect to the walking trail alongside Plum Creek Parkway would be to move the access drive further north.