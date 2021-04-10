Lexington planning Commission approves Levander’s Body Shop redevelopment plan

LEXINGTON — Levander’s Body Shop is one step closer to building a new location in Lexington after the planning commission approved the proposed redevelopment plan.

The location of the new building will be east of Dollar Tree and south of the proposed ServiceMaster building.

Levander’s is an auto store that was founded in 1997 in Grand Island and now has locations in Hastings, York, Kearney, St. Paul, North Platte and Omaha, according to their website. Brian Levander is listed as the developer in the contract.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said Levander’s is adding new locations along the I-80 corridor.

The plan is for Levander’s to build a 6,300 square foot building for automotive body work with public parking, screened storage and landscaping. There will be four full time positions created by the project.

Per the contract, Levander anticipates $500,000 for construction and installation costs related to the project and around $95,000 are eligible for tax increment financing. The projected annual tax shift related to this project is $8,929, according to the redevelopment plan.

Pepplitsch said this was the type of project intended for the area in question and said it will have long term benefit in the years to come.