Lexington places high in powerlifting competitions

FREMONT — On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Lexington powerlifting team took 15 athletes to compete in the USAPL National High School Powerlifting Championships at Midland University in Fremont.

Lexington also took 50 powerlifting members to Creighton Prep High School to compete in the RAW State Powerlifting Meet.

There were a total of 100 lifters at the USAPL Championship in Fremont and 286 total lifters at the RAW State Meet.

The Minutemaids and Minutemen that qualified for the USAPL Nationals were Litzy Morales, Yasmin Monroy, Jasmin Martinez, Anthony Taracena, Kevin Prada, Alex Mateo, Felipe Zaldivar, Rivaldo Vargas, Ezequiel Ruiz, Conlan Kjar, Jose Miguel, Cesar Francisco and Miguel Castellanos.

In the RAW State meet, the Minutemen were crowned Runner-ups.

Emmanuel Zuniga placed fifth.

Marvin Garcia brought home the State Champion title.

Reyes Rivas took home the State Champion title.

Wyatt Hosick brought the State Champion title home.

Edwin Sanchez took home fifth place.

Adrian Lopez brought home fourth place.

Placing fourth was Juan Laguna.

MAIDS

Sindy Morales brought home the State Champion title.

Bringing home second place was Sierra Werger, Katherine Martinez and Destiny Arredondo.

In fourth place were Aubrey Ackerson and Halima Daud.

Emmely Munoz, Yenifer Lopez and Edith Gonzalez all took home fifth place.

Congratulations to all the Lexington Powerlifters this season!