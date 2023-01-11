Lexington percussionist performs with 8th Grade All-State Band

LEXINGTON — A Lexington percussionist auditioned and was named to the 8th Grade All-State Band that performed on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Lexington Middle School Band Director Chad Scharff said 8th grader Jaydon Hernandez was selected to perform with the group the 2023 group.

Hernandez said he has been playing percussion instruments since he was four-years-old, he said it was a talent that he has always had and decided to pursue it further when he was able to join the band.

He said he plays a wide range of percussion instruments but his favorite is the drum set. Hernandez further developed his skills by taking solo lessons from Alex Woodside, who was a band director specializing in percussion at Lexington the past several years.

Hernandez said it was Woodside who gave him the audition pieces for the 8th Grade All-State Band and late last year Scharff asked if he was going to audition, which Hernandez said he would.

The 8th Grade All-State Band is hosted by the Nebraska State Bandmaster Association. The inaugural concert was held on Jan. 22, 2000.

Auditions included selected etudes, a chromatic scale, and/or a selected rudiment and scales and tuning for percussion.

Percussionists were required to audition in all three areas, mallets, snare and timpani.

The final band would be made up by 93 students from across Nebraska, including around two mallet players, two on timpani and four on battery. This was an increase of 11 students from past All-State bands.

Scharff said Hernandez, “did a very nice job and finished very high,” among the other percussionists, noting they had some difficult parts to play through during their “rigorous,” audition.

It was also noted Hernandez was one of the few students from western Nebraska to be named to the All-State band, a majority coming from schools in the east or northeastern parts of the state.

Hernandez said he practiced the audition pieces until they were not difficult to play.

When he found out he had been named to the band, Hernandez said he was, “very excited,” and the fact he was ranked first, “shocked,” him.

When asked what it was like playing with all of the other students in the All-State band, Hernandez said they were all, “very good musicians,” but he was well prepared for the performance.

Scharff said the students had a packed schedule as they rehearsed in the morning and afternoon before performing their four pieces later in the day.

The All-State band was under the direction of Karen Fannin, Professor, Director of Bands, and Interim Director of the School of Music at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She conducts the Symphonic Wind Ensemble, teaches undergraduate and graduate conducting, instructs courses in music education, and provides leadership for the UNO band program.

Scharff said the 8th graders sounded like a high school group when they performed at Kearney High School on Saturday, Jan. 14.