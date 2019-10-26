Lexington organ donor still impacting lives years after organ transplants

LEXINGTON — The man’s name is Gary, he enjoyed being outdoors with his partner, and once hot rodded in a ’33 Ford he used to own. Gary is 66 years old now, but he likely would have never made it to this age had it not been for the liver transplant he had five years ago. The organ was donated after the death of Dawayne Hagan in 2014.
Dawayne had suffered a rigid seizure and had to be placed on life support, but there was little to be done for him, the chances of brain surgery succeeding were slim. When Dawayne passed away, his family made the selfless choice to donate his organs and tissue through the Nebraska Organ Retrieval System.
Dawayne, from a young age, had seemed set on helping others, at the tender age of seven he had plunged into an irrigation ditch to save a toddler who had fallen in. For this the fire department had awarded him a Lifesaver’s Award.
He went on to serve the country when he joined the National Guard in 2002 and spent the last 12 years of his life in uniform. Twice he was called overseas to Iraq and Kuwait. After the second deployment Dawayne suffered from post-traumatic stress syndrome, he didn’t want to talk about what he had witnessed overseas.
The young man who had given so much during his deployment would go on to do even more after his death. Dozens of families were impacted by the transplants they received from Dawayne, in all there were 137 recipients.
His right kidney went to a 65-year-old man, who enjoys time with his family and gardening.
The left benefited a young mother of two, she enjoys reading, bowling and her family.
His liver went to 60 year old Gary, the outdoor loving hot-rodder.
There were 107 skin grafts created for tissue donation, people from 24 to 88 have benefited from Dawayne’s donation.
The Hagan family keeps a binder full of the letters from people who received transplants from Dawayne. The letters are heartfelt and sincere, they tell of family members beset by medical complications, heart attacks. They all speak of the relief, elation, joy at realizing they were receiving an organ transplant, which came from Dawayne.
“Words can’t express how grateful I am because of the liver donation from Dawayne,” Gary wrote to the Hagan family, “It has been five years and three months since my transplant and I am doing well. I am enjoying every day of time I have left. I thank God for every day that he gives me… I hope this gives you comfort that Dawayne liver still lives, within me and is doing well.”
It seems fitting that the same young boy who plunged into water-filled ditch to save someone, who grew up to serve his country and gave everything he had, would still be impacting people lives despite his death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.