Lexington on the road for the Holdrege Invite

Lexington Track logo

HOLDREGE — The meet schedule was adjusted to avoid weather concerns. Only ‘finals’ were run in the running events and the meet was canceled immediately after the 400Relay. The 1600 relay and PV (boys) were not completed.

Minutemaids:

The 400 relay (Mady Wolfe, Mia Rowe, Reese Kuecker, and Fernanda Caballero) set a season best time of 51.92 and placed third. It was nice to see that improvement as the girls have committed to getting faster and improving their times. Distance runners; Maddy Armstrong (5:47.07) and Yovana Contreras (5:59.16) each ran well to set personal bests in the 1600 and Kennadi Ureste dropped her 3200 meter time to sub 12:50, which was a season best. Sarah Treffer set a season best in the 300 hurdles and continues to improve. In the field events Mia Rowe and Reese Kuecker stayed consistent in the triple jump nearly reaching their personal bests and scoring team points. McKinna Moats threw over 36’ to win the girls shot put and threw 124’ 8” to win the discus. McKinna has been a reliant and tough competitor all season so it is rewarding to see her success. As the athletes prepare for conference and districts, they will need to continue to focus on small details to continue to improve.

Minutemen:

The milder conditions and low winds were welcomed by the athletes, especially the distance runners. In the 800 meters, Oscar Aguado (2:03.35) and Kevin Parada (2:04.98) went 1-2 with Kevin setting a new personal best and then teammate Garrett Converse (2:09.16) also set a personal best in his 800 result placing. Ian Salazar improved his 3200 meter time to win the race handily but is still in pursuit of the school record. In the 1600, Ian Salazar placed second running a personal best and moving up on the all-time top ten list in both the 1600 and 3200. Teammates Laz Adame and Oscar Aguado went 4-5 in the 1600 meters also setting personal bests. In the sprints the 400 relay (Greysen Strauss, Quentin Moss, Caleb Dowling, Jase Carpenter) set a season best time of 44.72, which was encouraging to see. Sprinter Quentin Moss ran away with the 200 meters running a respectable 22.55.

In field events Greysen Strauss set a personal best jump of 6’1” in the high jump to place fifth, while teammate Isaac Scharff threw a personal best in shot in a throw of 46’ 10 ½” to place third. Luis Castellanos set a personal best in discus to place fifth in a throw of 136’ 3” and Isaac Scharff’s throw of 129’ was a personal best as well. Caleb Dowling remained consistent in his long jump by jumping 20’ 2 ½” while Greysen Strauss won the triple jump with a leap of 41’ 5 ¾”.

Mens Results

100 Meters Varsity – Finals

  • 3rd, Quentin Moss, 11.29a, Lexington
  • 10th, Caleb Dowling, 11.93a, Lexington
  • 11th, Jase Carpenter, 12.01a, Lexington

200 Meters Varsity – Finals

  • 1st, Quentin Moss, 22.55a, Lexington
  • 11th, Jase Carpenter, 24.39a, Lexington

400 Meters Varsity – Finals

  • 1st, Landon Bowen, 52.23a, Lexington
  • 5th, Dru Truax, 54.32a, Lexington
  • 6th, Hamza Mohamed, 54.74a, Lexington

800 Meters Varsity – Finals

  • 1st, Oscar Aguado, 2:03.35a, Lexington
  • 2nd, Kevin Parada, 2:04.98a, Lexington
  • 6th, Garrett Converse, 2:09.16a, Lexington

1600 Meters Varsity – Finals

  • 2nd, Ian Salazar-Molina, 4:32.32a, Lexington
  • 4th, Lazaro Adame, 4:36.96a, Lexington
  • 5th, Oscar Aguado, 4:40.99a, Lexington

3200 Meters Varsity - Finals

  • 1st, Ian Salazar-Molina, 9:51.89a, Lexington
  • 3rd, Miguel Cruz, 10:17.93a, Lexington

4x100 Relay Varsity – Finals

  • 3rd, 44.73a, Lexington
  • Greysen Strauss
  • Quentin Moss
  • Caleb Dowling
  • Landon Bowen

Shot Put - 12lb Varsity – Finals

  • 3rd, Isaac Scharff, 46-10.50, Lexington
  • 8th, Miguel Castellanos, 42-07.00, Lexington
  • 12th, Luis Castellanos, 40-08.00, Lexington

Discus - 1.6kg Varsity – Finals

  • 5th, Luis Castellanos, 136-03.00, Lexington
  • 7th, Isaac Scharff, 129-00.00, Lexington
  • 19th, Silvestre Vargas, 93-05.00, Lexington

High Jump Varsity – Finals

  • 2nd, Greysen Strauss, 6-01.00, Lexington
  • Africa Riek, DNS, Lexington

Pole Vault Varsity – Finals

  • 3rd, Morgan Bailey, 11-10.00, Lexington
  • 8th, Greg Treffer , 11-04.00, Lexington
  • Gabe Macias, DNS, Lexington

Long Jump Varsity – Finals

  • 3rd, Caleb Dowling, 20-02.50, Lexington
  • 11th, Quentin Moss, 17-11.25, Lexington
  • Africa Riek, DNS, Lexington

Triple Jump Varsity – Finals

  • 1st, Greysen Strauss, 41-05.75, Lexington
  • 7th, Hamza Mohamed, 38-00.00, Lexington
  • Africa Riek, DNS, Lexington

Womens Results

100 Meters Varsity – Finals

  • 6th, Fernanda Caballero, 13.35a, Lexington
  • 9th, Mady Wolfe , 13.80a, Lexington

200 Meters Varsity – Finals

  • 12th, Liah Haines, 29.86a, Lexington

1600 Meters Varsity – Finals

  • 2th, Maddy Armstrong, 5:47.07a, Lexington
  • 6th, Yovana Contreras, 5:59.16a, Lexington
  • 3200 Meters Varsity – Finals
  • 3rd, Kennadi Ureste, 12:47.28a, Lexington
  • 9th, Susana Calmo, 13:34.42a, Lexington

100m Hurdles - 33” Varsity – Finals

  • 4th, Sarah Treffer, 17.69a, Lexington
  • 300m Hurdles - 30” Varsity – Finals
  • 4th, Sarah Treffer, 51.04a, Lexington

4x100 Relay Varsity – Finals

  • 3rd, 51.92a, Lexington
  • Mady Wolfe
  • Mia Rowe
  • Reese Kuecker
  • Fernanda Caballero

Shot Put - 4kg Varsity – Finals

  • 1st, McKinna Moats, 36-07.00, Lexington
  • 9th, Brooke Draskovic, 30-06.00, Lexington
  • 10th, Cordelia Harbison, 30-05.00, Lexington

Discus - 1kg Varsity – Finals

  • 1st, McKinna Moats, 124-08.00, Lexington
  • 5th, Kalli Sutton, 107-09.00, Lexington
  • 14th, Brooke Draskovic, 85-02.00, Lexington

High Jump Varsity – Finals

  • 2nd, Rachael Kearney, 5-00.00, Lexington

Pole Vault Varsity – Finals

  • 11th, Cordelia Harbison, 8-10.00, Lexington
  • 13th, Kalli Sutton, 8-04.00, Lexington

Long Jump Varsity – Finals

  • 3rd, Fernanda Caballero, 16-00.75, Lexington
  • 9th, Mady Wolfe, 13-07.50, Lexington
  • 14th, Reese Kuecker, 10-03.00, Lexington

Triple Jump Varsity – Finals

  • 2nd, Mia Rowe, 35-03.50, Lexington
  • 5th, Reese Kuecker, 33-01.00, Lexington
  • 7th, Mady Wolfe, 32-03.25, Lexington
