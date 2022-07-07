Lexington native Zoey Salem awarded Ray Foley Memorial Scholarship

RESTON, VA - The Convenience Distribution Association (CDA) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 CDA Distributors Education on Foundation (DEF) Ray Foley Memorial Scholarships.

In June 1983, the CDA Distributors Education Foundation (DEF) Ray Foley Memorial Scholarship was created in memory of the late National Candy Wholesalers Association executive vice president, Ray Foley. The DEF awards four $5,000 scholarships annually to applicants from distributor member companies in honor of Mr. Foley.

Ray Foley Memorial Scholarship applicants must either work for a CDA distributor member company or be the spouse or child of a CDA distributor member. CDA uses an anonymous judging process to select scholarship recipients. All applicants must be enrolled full-time in an undergraduate or graduate program in an accredited college or university. The scholarship winners are chosen based on academic achievements, volunteer activities, recommendation letters and a personal essay.

Zoey Salem is the daughter of Joe A. Salem, direct sales consultant for Cash-Wa Distributing Co., Inc., Kearney. Zoey was a member of the National Honor Society for two years. Zoey was a top varsity golf player all four years of high school, serving as captain her junior and senior years. In addition, Zoey danced competitively was dance team captain her senior year and also worked as a dance instructor for four years at a studio. She was part of the school’s band program as a mellophone player and section leader in marching band, a French horn player, part of the wind ensemble and a solo bass guitarist in jazz band. Zoey’s high school French teacher notes that she “has been one of my best students in 35 years of teaching…is self-motivated and has an outstanding work ethic.” Zoey plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Lincoln to study psychology.

Those who qualify for the CDA DEF Ray Foley Memorial Scholarship are encouraged to apply for 2023, with applicants being accepted starting in March 2023. To learn more about this scholarship program and the impact Ray Foley had on the industry, visit www.cdaweb.net/Scholarships. For questions, please contact Kimberly Kissel, CAE, Director of Education at KKissel@CDAweb.net.

