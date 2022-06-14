Lexington Native Wins National Championship

LEXINGTON — Lexington native Madison “Maddi” Sutton had a standout sophomore season at Benedictine College winning the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championship in the Discus throw (48.29).

“I remember sitting, praying, and I was just in a different place than everyone else. I was filled with so much peace. The Lord that week of nationals had really emphasized the gift that throwing is to me,” said Madison about her championship event.

Madison continued by saying, “It was like He wrapped me in gold glitter. Every time I spun a ring of gold glitter came over me and drifted up into the heavens. I shared that with my friend at the competition and she was weeping.”

Last years’ championship barely got away from her and Maddi was determined to finish the deal.

“Most of the time when I would throw, I would get to a place of contentment. I lost on the last two throws last season and was determined not to let any throws get away from me.”

Madison also placed second at the Indoor Championships in Shot Put (14.30) and Weight Throw (17.68) in March.

Her parents Kim and Rusty Sutton, were both throwers in college at Doane University in Crete. They both participated in discus, shot put, and weight throwing.

“They are very influential in getting me into throwing. My mom helps with the mental side and my dad helps me with the technique.”

Madison was a four-year letterman at Lexington High School and holds the school record in shot put (42’ 4.5) and discus (138.6). She established the shot-put record as a sophomore and the discus as a junior. Her senior campaign was cut short by COVID-19 in 2020.

Madison had been a standout track and field star since eighth grade when she really “clicked” in the discus throw. She credits finding a relationship with the Lord as her biggest turning point.

“I started my relationship with the Lord. There wasn’t anything in specific that stood out, except my body maturing.”

Madison went into depth on her fellowship to the Lord by saying, “Having a relationship with Jesus Christ, the man transforms every part of everything you do. Physically my body has been transferred by my relationship with the Lord because I’m able to push myself mentally.

There have been times when I wanted to give up, but the Lord says, ‘No this is a battleground that I want to help you fight’.”

Madison grew up Cradle Catholic but was your typical pre-teen before her pivot to the Lord.

“I really didn’t want to be rejected. I was a perfectionist in school, got good grades and worked harder than anybody in sports.”

She continued by saying, “I wanted people to look at me and think I was cool. That was my mindset in early middle school.”

Her life changed when she went to an event, featuring high school seniors, Hannah Ostrom (Lexington) and Jenna Denny (Minden) speaking about the Lord.

“I have gone to a place of true intimacy with Jesus Christ. I actually know him. It’s crazy because people say that all the time, but I know him, and my heart hears him speaking.”

Madison’s devotion to the Lord has her praising and spreading the word of Jesus throughout Nebraska this summer as a Missionary.

She started her college career at her parent’s alma mater, Doane University. She loved being there and everything the school had to offer. Her missionary last summer channeled her passion for Christ and influenced her transfer to Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan.

“There is nothing that brings more joy than serving the Lord and just being in his presence.”

Madison studies Theology at Benedictine College, which is a Catholic Liberal Arts school, allowing her to study her faith full time.

“My goal is not just to win track championships; it’s going to heaven while doing it.”

Following a path of faith while going through prime teen years isn’t normally the most popular choice, but Madison managed to keep a core group of friends around her.

“As a friend group, we would spend the night at each other’s house and went to that person’s church Sunday morning. It’s cool to see how we tried to pursue the Lord together.”

She has been pursuing the Lord for seven years and believes there is a process in knowing him, that she is still learning herself.

“For the first six years of pursuing him I didn’t live as if I knew the Lord. This last year has been very different because I believe there is steps in knowing the Lord.”

She explained one of the steps that refers to a saying we all hear growing up. “The people you hang with will shape who you are, and I didn’t think that applied to me.”

Madison then focused on having genuine and authentic relationships with people in her life.

“I would do the things, like reading the bible, praying the rosary, and go to church but I would never be one with the spirit in them. Recognizing that we aren’t doings we are beings. We have to be with God to be transformed by him.”

Madison describes her experience at Benedictine College as, “A community that will help me find more. It’s like this quote I read from a book, ‘The more you know the more you can love’.”

Capping the statement off by saying, “I just needed more growth intellectually and to be around a larger group of believers.”

She went through finding her formation by learning what the Catholic church believed in full details, and this has her faith with the Lord at its strongest.

“In my prayer I was walking alongside Jesus, I looked him in the eyes and gave him a hug, I didn’t ever want to let go, but when I stepped away, he held out my hand and asked, “Will you be my bride,” said Madison.

She continued by saying, “In the Catholic context you would think he’s calling me to a sister. I kind of freaked out a little bit, but I just truly believe it was in him asking me “Will you be my bridevilla.” He was asking me, “Will you lay down your life for me.”

Madison’s faith is stronger than any throw she’ll ever attempt. It’s safe to say when she hangs up the track cleats, she will be leading a church to the ways of the Lord.