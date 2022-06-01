Lexington native to serve as New Student Enrollment leader at UNK

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney is kicking off New Student Enrollment this week, with sessions beginning Wednesday and continuing through July 20.

New Student Enrollment is a required orientation day for all new first-year students planning to attend UNK. Participants are able to meet faculty and advisers, register for fall classes, connect with classmates and student leaders and learn more about campus resources, academic programs, housing, dining, parking, student organizations and other areas.

The day includes informational and interactive activities, as well as opportunities to ask questions. Parents or guardians are encouraged to attend with their student(s).

Several New Student Enrollment dates remain open, with both in-person and virtual options available.

The following in-person sessions are available: June 21, June 27-29 and July 18-20.

Virtual sessions are available on these dates: June 9, June 16 and June 30.

Sessions specifically for students admitted into the UNK Honors Program are available June 7 and June 13.

To register for New Student Enrollment, visit unk.edu/nse or contact the UNK Admissions Office at 308-865-8526.

NSE LEADERS

Nine UNK students will serve as New Student Enrollment leaders for 2022. They were selected for their scholarship, communication skills, leadership and ability to represent their colleges.

New Student Enrollment leaders, listed by hometown, are:

Columbus – Brooke Benck

Greenwood – Kate Reisen

Harvard – Colton Roberts

Hastings – Joe Keele

Humphrey – Aidan Weidner

Lexington – Jose Arredondo

Spencer – Joseph Hiatt

Sutherland – Bonita Naughtin

Syracuse – Megan Wallman