Lexington native’s photo gallery on display at North Dakota arts center

MINOT, N.D., — A Lexington native with a passion for photography is having his dream realized as his work is the subject of a solo exhibit at a North Dakota arts center.

Carlos Leonel Herrarte is a Lexington native and 2012 graduate of Lexington High School, he said he has always had an interest in photography stemming back to his father collecting film cameras when he lived in Brooklyn, N.Y.

For Herrarte, his own photography journey began in 2016 when he spotted a Nikon D3300 that was just within his ability to purchase. He said he went back and forth on buying it, openly thinking about it enough until his parents finally told him, either buy it or stop talking about it.

Herrarte took the former advice and took his new camera to Cottonmill Park in Kearney, he said looking back many of the photos were out of focus and their composition could use more work, but it was a start.

“I kind of love this,” Herrarte said of his first taste of photography.

During the next two years Herrarte spent his free time exploring with his camera, walking up to four hours throughout Kearney with friends taking pictures, driving two hours into the boonies for astrophotography.

It was during this time that Herrarte began to learn through experience how to compose photos his way and how to edit them to a final product he wanted to see.

Herrarte would discover his passion for street photography when he visited three different cities over three different years, Toronto, Canada in 2017, New York City, N.Y., in 2018 and Los Angeles, Calif., in 2019.

He said each city, “influenced my photography heavily, solidified my love for photography, and inspired the tattoo on my right forearm. Each city taught me something new that would help further my skills outside of photography: Explore Cities, Escape, and Go with the flow.”

“The editing for each city is different, in each one I developed a new editing skill that is still used quite often today. My current style of photography and how I live life revolves around what I learned then and it is why I chose to have them tattooed,” Herrarte said.

Herrarte’s photos go beyond just the street beat, he also has taken on several art projects.

Herrarte said he was inspired in these projects by the Gutai movement, a Japanese art movement after World War II that represented a radical and energetic approach to artmaking that encompassed performance, painting, installation, and theatrical events, taking advantage of the freedoms available in their newly democratic homeland.

“The Art Project series is a collaborative effort between Seattle-based artist Riley Jhi and myself. The goal was not to create something specific but to photograph ideas that came straight from the mind,” Herrarte said.

“We have completed three projects: Good Will Hunting, Strawberries & Flowers, and CULTivate. Good Will Hunting is a creative playground based on items from Goodwill. This was our first time working together, but the desire to create without guidelines made it naturally easy to work together,” said Herrarte.

“Strawberries & Flowers is an artistic look into the loss of innocence. For this shoot, we decided to push our comfort zone while keeping it artistic. CULTivate centers around the odd and abnormal,” Herrate said, “At least that’s how it started when we went to pick up supplies. When we arrived at the amphitheater, it soon changed to photos of an imaginary cult.”

One of the photos Herrarte took in collaboration with Jhi was “Reflections of an Independent Mind.”

Herrarte said he had begun regularly submitting his photos to the Northwest Arts Center, a non-profit arts center operating on the campus of Minot State University, and his work had been featured as a part of other galleries.

However, when “Reflections of an Independent Mind,” was submitted, it won the center’s All-Media 2021 Best of Show award. Part of the reward for Herrarte was a solo exhibition of his work at the center this year, which he has been preparing for since October 2022.

When asked how it has been to prepare for the solo exhibition of his photography, Herrarte said the feeling was, “surreal.” Had you asked him 10 years ago when he graduated high school that he would be considered a professional photographer, Herrarte said he would have found that hard to believe.

Part of the process was deciding which of his photos would be used in the exhibit. Herrarte said between 2016 and 2022, he has taken and edited around 7,000 photos, from this pool he was able to narrow it down to around 155 and then trimmed further to the 95 that will be on display.

“The majority of the prints on display were framed or matted by me and my girlfriend. Less than a handful were done by a third party, and one was with the help of my parents,” Herrarte said.

For Herrarte, picking which photos was a work of artistic effort in and of itself. He said he wanted a cohesive feeling to those photos in the gallery, but did not want them to be repetitive. They needed to look good together, but not too similar.

How the photos will be displayed in the center was also of Herrarte’s choosing. He wanted to avoid a simple linear display and the layout will be a showcase of how he thinks and reflects how he sees the world.

The entire display bears the name, “Perspective+.”

“Perspective+ is a culmination of all the work I have put in since 2016. My conceptual work is based on identity and how I visualize my chaotic and vivid mind. I achieve this through the use of street photography and linear abstract work,” Herrarte said in a statement.

“Being a photographer has changed my perspective of the world as we see it. It has brought so much more to my life than I ever imagined it could. The “+” stands for what I have learned beyond the principles of photography; these are lessons as simple as remembering to pack extra batteries and as complex as learning to fight the anxiety of photographing in a big city,” Herrarte stated.

“Each location and every project has something to teach and it very much has influenced who I am as a person and how I engage with the world around us. For my first solo exhibition, I wanted something meaningful to me not only as an artist but as a person who has been through so much in the comparatively little time I have been here,” he said.

He said the flagship displays will be “Tattoo Origins,” the collection of photos from Herrarte’s time in Toronto, New York City and Los Angeles. The other will be the “Art Project Series,” the work from his collaboration with Jhi.

The others include,

“La Noche/Night.”

“For a while, most of my time outside of work was spent exploring the nightscape. Surprisingly enough, most of these photos have some sort of motion that required me to photograph at a higher shutter speed. Night photography requires the same skill executed differently, which is a great way to develop different styles,” Herrarte said.

“Action Sports”

“Photographing sports is perpetual fun. Every photograph is different and highlights the body in different forms and creates artistic curves and lines that draw the audience to what the subject is doing,” Herrarte stated, “My love for this type of photography started during my brief stint at the newspaper of the University I attended. I photographed the women’s soccer team as well as the volleyball team. This led to hitting up the skate parks and photographing skaters.”

“The People”

“The People is a nod to all of the people that stood in front of my lens and were photographed whether that was a portrait or a candid photograph. I’ve traveled around The United States and have had the pleasure of talking to a variety of characters,” said Herrarte, “Photographing people is a great way to develop your skills in photography and life and gain a better understanding of the world around you. As an introvert, it was at times challenging, but the payout and experiences have made it incredibly worthwhile.”

“Street/Nature”

“The majority of this gallery is Street Photography and on each wall, you will find some element of it. The Street Photography I have on this wall stands on its own from the rest of the walls. Street and Nature Photography are very similar as it is primarily candids or landmarks,” Herrarte said.

Herrarte’s “Perspective+” exhibition is on display in Walter Piehl Gallery at the Northwest Arts Center until Feb. 10. There will be a closing reception and online viewing on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 6:30-8 p.m. with an artist’s talk at 7 p.m.

The gallery is located on the lower level of the Gordon B. Olson Library, with its own entrance on the south side of the library. It is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 1-5 p.m. and by special arrangement.

His website, www.rhythmofcarlos.com and is up and available for public viewing.