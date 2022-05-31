Lexington native Don Magnuson flew with the 459th Bombing Group during World War II

Editor’s Note: This the second of a multi-part series about Don Magnuson’s service as an airman in World War II and the letters he wrote home, now compiled into a book by his sons.

First Missions

Don Magnuson and Crew 77 had been assigned to the 459th Bombing Group, of the 15th Air Force and were stationed in Cerigonla, Italy in early 1944.

The 15th Air Force had been activated in November 1943 and was established in the Mediterranean Theater of operations to complete the strategic encirclement of Germany and its satellites.

The 459th Group arrived in Italy in February 1944 and began flying combat missions in March.

It engaged in very long range strategic bombing missions to enemy military, industrial and transportation targets in Italy, France, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Romania, and Yugoslavia, bombing railroad marshalling yards, oil refineries, airfields, heavy industry, and other strategic objectives.

Don recalled in his memoirs about the location of their airbase, “Start at Naples and go northeast about 80 miles to the town of Foggia, then southeast to the town of Cerignola. Our base was about five miles back northwest (of town.)”

If any of the men had passes and wanted to travel a reasonable distance, the best way was to hitchhike with one of the Army trucks that were constantly on the roads.

Three nights before his first mission, Don wrote on April 22, 1944 to, “My Darling Sweetheart Gail.”

He told his future wife about some of the sights he had seen, some good, others bad, “some war-torn places and so many people hungry, dirty and in rags.”

Don also wrote, “The things people complain about at home are so small. People in our country haven’t any idea of what it would be like to go through what these people have to put up with all the time here.”

Some of the sights he saw included remnants of battles that had occurred in Tunisia. “I saw several remains of the big battles that were fought there, old German guns, tanks and planes, all sorts of equipment, the famous 609 hill where the big battle was fought. I walked through a German cemetery there; each grave was marked with a swastika,” wrote Don.

They say it’s a small world and Don got to experience this, despite being thousands of miles from home. One day when he had a pass, he traveled to Foggia and found a serviceman center there where they could register their names.

Don found the Nebraska book and signed it when he came across a familiar name, Ernie Quitmeyer from Lexington. He was assigned to the Signal Corps and was only a few blocks away. Don immediately went over and found him.

Later in life, Quitmeyer and his wife would move next door to Don and Gail Magnuson around 1999.

Returning back to base, Don was picked up by an army truck and the driver pointed for him to load up in the back. The truck just happened to be carrying 2,000 pound bombs and kept banging together on the rough roads. “Wow, I didn’t like that trip on that truck,” Don wrote.

On April 25, 1944, Don and his crew took part in their first mission, a milk run to Turin, Italy and only received some light flak in the Florence area.

Flak, was the term used by air crews to describe the anti-aircraft shells. The Axis forces would set the shells to explode at the same height as the bombers, which left behind clouds of black smoke filled with shrapnel.

Flying through this could damage a bomber, a direct hit from a round often destroyed the plane and killing the whole crew.

The mission was five hours long but not all would be that easy.

The next two missions were on April 28 to San Stefona, Italy, a total of five combat hours and on April 30, to Milan, Italy, for a further seven combat hours.

The night after the Milan mission, Don wrote home saying, “This flying sure is a strain on a person, especially at high altitude, where it is so cold.”

Another Nebraska native, Ben Kuroki also flew in B-24s at this time and said, “Man, we froze to death in those B-24s. They were wide open at 17,000 feet and its 30, 40 below zero.”

Don also told his parents about the struggles of living outside in a tent.

“I made a straw mattress a few days ago. I sprayed it with fly spray to kill the ants and bugs. Sammy (the top turret gunner) didn’t spray his and he got bit by something 56 different places on the first night. The second night he would jump up about every five minutes, looking for the things that he thought were crawling on him. About five in the morning, he got mad and jumped out of bed, drug his mattress out and set it on fire.”

On May 5, Don and the 459th would raid a location whose name the men would come to dread, Ploiesti, Romania.

Romania had been a major power in the oil industry since the 1800s, by World War II the country was one of the largest producers in Europe, with Ploiesti being at the heart of the production.

With a new fascist regime taking power, Romania joined the Axis powers on Nov. 23, 1940 and Ploiesti oil refineries provided around 30 percent of all Axis oil production.

The first U.S. bombings in the oil campaign took place at Ploiesti on June 12, 1942. The damage from this raid was light, but Germany and Romania responded by creating a belt of strong anti-aircraft defenses around Ploiesti.

By some estimates it was one of the heaviest and best-integrated defenses in the whole of Europe. It included the dreaded 88 mm flak guns and smaller rapid 10.5 FlaK 38s. These guns were concealed in haystacks, railroad cars and mock buildings. Half of the manpower of the German 5th Flak Division was stationed in Romania.

Beside the anti-aircraft guns, the Axis also had 52 single fighter aircraft in range of the Ploiesti oil fields, including German Bf-109 single engine fighters, or heavily armed Bf-110s, as well as Romanian IAR 80 fighters.

These would often harass the bombers on the way to the anti-aircraft guns and then lie in wait for the bombers after they attempted to return home.

Robert Hejtmanek, a fellow member of the 459th, recalled his experience of the first raid on Ploiesti that was likely similar to Don’s.

There was 17 minutes of intense and accurate flak approaching the target. Hejtmanek watched as five B-24s went down, four exploded. There were 25 fighters counted, all with painted yellow noses, they were “very aggressive.” He noted they were lucky and only had three holes in their aircraft.

The same night Don wrote to his parents, “I just got back from a big mission and it was ever exciting. We were very fortunate and had good luck. We got more flak again and I think it was everything but the kitchen sink. At first I thought I would be scared to death, but you don’t have time to be scared. I got a few shots at a fighter yesterday, but it was out too far.”

Two days later Don logged three hours on a non-effective combat mission and on May 13, they bombed targets in Catel Maggiore, Italy for his sixth mission.

The rest of May would see several intense raids leading to a June mission where Don would receive the Distinguished Flying Cross.