LEXINGTON — On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the Lexington Minutemen appointed Lexington native Jake Harvey as the new Minutemen Varsity Head Football Coach.

“I am very excited and honored to have this opportunity. I know all the great coaches and athletes that have been a part of this program and I am very humbled to have such an amazing opportunity,” said Harvey.

Harvey graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 2002. As a Minuteman, Harvey had a successful career in football, basketball, track and baseball. “There is a lot of tradition and so many amazing people associated with Lexington athletics. To have an opportunity to be able to have an impact and leave a mark on a place I hold in such high regards, a place I love, a place I call home, it is very humbling and I feel very blessed,” commented Harvey.

After graduating from Lexington, Harvey went on to the University of Nebraska at Kearney where he had a football scholarship as a Loper. At UNK, Harvey earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Education and graduated in 2008.

As a new graduate, Harvey took his first teaching and coaching job at Millard North High School. At Millard North, he was an Assistant Varsity football and basketball coach.

The next stop in Harvey’s career was at Grand Island High School where he taught and Assistant coached under Islander Head Coach Jeff Tomlin. While teaching and coaching in Grand Island, Harvey also served as an Assistant Coach for the Nebraska Danger Indoor Football team.

In 2011, Harvey found himself back in his hometown of Lexington where he was hired on a Physical Education teacher and Assistant football and basketball coach. From 2020 to 2023, he served as the offensive coordinator for the Minutemen football team.

Stepping up from an Assistant Coach to the Head Coach is a huge change and Harvey is looking forward to the challenge. He stated, “I have had an opportunity to learn so much from so many great coaches over the years. There will definitely be some changes coming in many different aspects of the program, but more than anything we are going to strive to put a team out there that people are proud to rally behind. We will have a team that is going to compete hard and in the right way.”

Congratulations to Lexington’s new Head Coach and good luck this fall!