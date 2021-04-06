Lexington named 2020 Tree City USA by Arbor Day Foundation

LEXINGTON — Lexington was named a 2020 Tree City USA® by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of Lexington’s commitment to effective urban forest management.

This marks the 24th consecutive year Lexington has earned the designation, which it shares with about 3,600 other communities. Lexington achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a Tree Board or department; a tree care Ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita; and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation. Lexington’s Tree Board includes Dave Stenberg, Marty Smith, Ann Luther, Chris Salem and Tom Nelson.

“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation based in Nebraska City. “The trees being planted and cared for the Lexington are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life.” Lambe added, “Participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement of public education.”

The Arbor Day Foundation recently launched the Time for Trees initiative, with a goal of inspiring Americans to plant 100 million trees by 2022.

More information on the program is available at www.arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.