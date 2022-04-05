Lexington Minutemen win tough battle against Crete

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemen won a tough home game against the Crete Cardinals on Saturday, April 2.

“Saturday’s game against Crete provided the next test for our boys. It was great to have our younger guys get some minutes as we hosted Crete for three games-- one for our reserve team, which we call academy, one for our JV boys and the varsity contest. Coming out with a win in all three games was great for our program and we had guys find success at different levels which was great,” said Lexington Boys Head Soccer Coach Joel Lemus.

“In the varsity contest, Jordy Enamorado provided the game-winning goal and Alex Perez scored from the PK spot to secure a 2-0 victory. I felt that we had a few other opportunities that we just didn’t put in the back of the net and that is something we will need to focus on moving forward if we want to continue the success we are having,” said Lemus.

“We are having some pieces come together for our team and it is exciting to see some guys turning the corner as we get into the second half of our season. However, there is always plenty to work on to become better,” Lemus said.

“It was great to have strong attendance and the Lexington community support is something that we appreciate and want to thank our fans and families for. Also, a big thank you to Tyson Foods who donated hamburger meat that we were able to use to feed our whole program. Our soccer moms even had enough to cook some for some of the fans in attendance,” Lemus stated.

“In the end, it turned out to be a tougher battle than I think some of our boys anticipated. Crete has a solid team and is well coached and disciplined. Throughout the season, we are going to need to be in and win some ‘dog fight’ type of games. This game, at points, proved to be one and I hope it is something we can carry forward the rest of the season as we prepare for Scottsbluff on Friday,” Lemus concluded.

With the win, the Minutemen now sport a 6-2 record; they next face off against Scottsbluff on Friday, April 2. The Bearcats squad is coming off of a 3-1 win over Grand Island Northwest; their record is 2-2.