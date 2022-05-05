Lexington Minutemen take down both Holdrege and Scottsbluff in districts, the path to state is one game away

LEXINGTON — The path to state is one game away after the Lexington Minuteman soccer team took down both Holdrege and Scottsbluff on their home turf.

After weeks of playing on the bone dry grass and high winds, the teams had to compete amid rainy and damp conditions.

“The much needed rain provided a very tough, slippery terrain for both us and the opposing teams, Holdrege and Scottsbluff. Originally scheduled to be played on Monday and Tuesday, wet conditions pushed the games back to Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Lexington Men’s Soccer Head Coach Joel Lemus.

Holdrege Match

“Our first game on Tuesday versus Holdrege had us seeing them for the third time this year. Seeing a team three times in a season can be difficult, but thankfully our boys came in ready to go. We were able to secure a quick goal early in the game which let us lead the rest of the game more confidently,” Lemus said.

“This game was a good opportunity for some of our younger players to get much needed minutes,” said Lemus.

Scoring for the Minutemen were Alex Perez (2), Edin Lima, Antonio Moro, Andres Perez, Diego Martinez, Jordy Enamorado, Fredy Vargas and Kenneth Garcia. Assists were provided by Diego Martinez (2), Bradley Orozco, Fernando Casillas, Antonio Moro, Kenny Morales, Jesus Prado, and Fredy Vargas.

Scottsbluff Match

“Our second game gave us Scottsbluff, another opponent we had seen earlier this year. Though the previous final score indicated that we cruised to a win, we knew we would see a much tighter game and a more focused and tougher opponent,” said Lemus.

“Very quickly, our boys found out that that was the case. Scottsbluff came in with a different game plan and we had to adjust to it,” Lemus said.

“Their defensive shape forced our men to have to think and play differently than what we have been used to the past few games. I was very proud of our men figuring out what was not working and as a team, adjusting to make things work,” stated Lemus.

“A goal by Ernesto Vargas, assisted by Jordy Enamorado seconds before the first half ended, was crucial in helping our boys continue their confidence into the second half. In the 47th minute, Jordy Enamorado, assisted by Fernando Casillas, gave us that second goal cushion that we needed,” Lemus said.

“Scottsbluff continued to be a strong opponent the rest of the match and I believe really gave us a good game to help us stay sharp going into our play-in game for state this Saturday. As always, we are going to take it one step at a time and only focus on our opponent, whoever that happens to be,” concluded Lemus.

Reflecting on the road to districts, Lemus said, “We have had a great regular season ending 14-2 and at the same time it will be important that we continue our winning ways as we approach the postseason, where if you lose you are done.”

“It has been very rewarding to see lots of individual players grow into their roles, several of whom hadn’t even gotten varsity minutes before this year. In addition to their growth on the field, I am proud of the work that these gentlemen have put in the classroom and had in them to make this season what it has become,” he said.

The Minuteman will face off against South Sioux City – an opponent Lexington face earlier this year and beat 4-2. They will play in Lexington on Saturday, May 7 at 1 p.m.