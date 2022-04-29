Lexington Minutemen rout Aurora, 10-0, win 14 in a row

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemen routed the Aurora Huskies, 10-0. With the victory, they finished the regular season with 14 wins in a row. They are the No.1 seed in the district.

The Minutemen had even quarters with five goals in the first and five in the second. They were led in scoring by Zeke Lucas and Fredy Vargas who had three goals each, Antonio Moro, Diego Martinez and Ernesto Vargas each had one goal.

Miguel Raymundo had two assists while, Antonio Moro, Andres Perez and Edin Lima each had one.

Goaltenders Oscar Echeverria and Erik Lopez just had to watch as the Huskies had no shots on goal.

The Minutemen finish the regular season 14-2, rattling off 14 wins in a row. They have scored 75 total goals and kept 9 clean sheets.

Offensive leaders:

Goals: Diego Martinez and Ernie Vargas with 12.

Assists: Diego Martinez with 10.

The Minutemen now head to districts where they have the number one seed. They will face off against No.4 Holdrege on Monday, May 2 at home. Holdrege finished their regular season 2-11.

The winner will face off against either No. 3 Gering or No. 2 Scottsbluff on Wednesday, May 4 in Lexington.