Lexington Minutemen dominate Scottsbluff, on eight game win streak

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemen Boys Soccer team dominated the Scottsbluff Bearcats, 7-0, during their game on Friday.

“On Friday, April 8, Lexington Minutemen Fútbol faced off against Scottsbluff Bearcats. Coming into the game, we felt that this game was an important one as Scottsbluff has historically been a strong competitor in our district. They typically seem to give us a great challenge as they are a team we see every year,” said Lexington Boys Head Soccer Coach Joel Lemus.

“A key to our success was getting a couple of early goals and I think it helped boost our boys’ confidence the rest of the way. I feel that each game this season our team is beginning to click more and more. Different guys throughout the season have come up with key plays and it shows in our season stats. We don’t have a stand-out performer on the stats sheet and that speaks to the ability to play the game that our boys possess,” Lemus said.

“Scoring for the Minutemen were Miguel Raymundo, Bradley Orozco, Diego Martinez and Edyn Cruz-Lima, with one goal each, Ernesto Vargas led the way with three goals. Assists were provided by Kenny Morales, Andres Perez (each with one), Diego Martinez had 2 assists and Alex Perez ended the game with three assists,” Lemus said.

Lexington scored five goals in the first period and two in the second period. Scottsbluff got four shots on goal but were all blocked.

“Lexington is now riding on an eight game winning streak and we are hoping to keep that going into the Central Conference tournament,” Lemus concluded.

With a Saturday win, 10-0, over Gering, Lexington’s record is now 8-2. Their next match will be an away game as they travel to York to face the Dukes. York is 3-5 on the season.