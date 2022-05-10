Lexington Minutemen are state bound after winning the B-2 District Final

LEXINGTON — For the third-straight time, Lexington is heading back to the NSAA State Soccer Championships. The Minutemen took on South Sioux City in the B-2 District Final, coming away with a 3-2 victory.

Lexington went into halftime with a 2-0 lead, but the Cardinals used the wind at their back in the second half to make it a battle until the very end.

“Saturday’s game proved to be a battle, which we much anticipated it to be. South Sioux City has a tradition of a strong soccer school, much like we want to continue here at Lexington. While we knew the wind was going to be strong (like much of the season), I didn’t expect it to pick up the way it did throughout the game,” LHS coach Joel Lemus said.

“Taking the wind in the first half allowed us to take advantage of the wind and I felt that we were focused from the start. This proved to be true as Miguel Raymundo scored our first goal three minutes into the game. We had a few opportunities really early into the game that easily could have made the score 2 or 3-0, however, we were unable to put it in the back of the net,” Lemus said.

“As a captain, it’s my job to lead my team and score goals for them as well,” Raymundo said.

“Right before the half, Fernando Casillas was able to score one of better goals of the season as he scored off a corner kick. Putting in that second goal helped us feel a little more at ease heading into half. As the second half began, though, the wind kept getting stronger and definitely played a factor as we now had to play against it,” said Lemus.

“A couple of unlucky bounces off a goalie punt led to their first goal. Again, I was proud of our boys for overcoming and although South Sioux had their moments and kept the pressure, we were able to counter back with our third team goal, second goal for Miguel Raymundo, assisted by Diego Martinez. We needed all three goals as South Sioux scored their second with a few minutes left in the game,” Lemus said.

“Though the game was a little too close for my own comfort, a team needs these kinds of games. Championship teams need to be pushed physically and mentally. Championship teams must learn to overcome and I felt that this game provided that for our men. There is a lot that we can learn from today as we know the competition will continue to give us their all now that we are in the win or go home part of the season,” said Lemus.

Now with 17-straight victories, the team has lofty expectations heading into the tournament. Making it to Morrison Stadium was only part of their goal, as they still have more to accomplish.

“Thursday we will compete against Grand Island Northwest, who we saw earlier this year for the Conference Championship. They are a solid team and I know that they haven’t forgotten that we went to their school to take home the conference title from their home turf. They are going to be tough, but I feel that if we continue to focus on us, do the little things correctly and play together as a family, we will come out on top,” Lemus said.

Lexington players are enthusiastic about the opportunity to continue their season and prove themselves against some of the best teams in Class B.

“I’m beyond excited, the team’s excited and we’re just happy to go there again,” Raymundo said.

The Minutemen will take on seventh-seed Northwest High School (14-3) in the first round on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Kevin Burd from the Kearney Hub contributed to this report.