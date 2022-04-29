Lexington Minutemaids take down Aurora, 2-0 on Senior Night

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemaid soccer team beat the Aurora Huskies, 2-0, on Senior Night.

Lexington Girls Head Soccer Coach Keith Allen said “Really excited to see the possession breakdown of this game, guessing that the numbers will show us with higher percentage than when we played them at conference.”

“The first goal came as Verenice delivered the ball across and Berniece was able to get onto it and score, just 3 minutes into the game, and into the wind,” said Allen.

“The second goal came in the second half, off a goal kick that Citlali won off the kick and took two touches, before striking to goal, and with a little help of the strong east wind, pushed the ball past the keeper,” Allen said.

Goals by Berniece Garcia and Citlali Prado. Assist by Verenice Aguire

Saves 4 by Natasha Sandoval. Chantal Hernandez 0 saves, 0 goals allowed

Shots on Goal: Lex 14 to Aurora 4 (all in the first half)

LHS – 1, 1: 2

AHS – 0,0: 0