LEXINGTON — As the season of Lent approaches, the Lexington Ministerial Association is sponsoring six different Lenten Lunches hosted at different churches around the community.

The Lenten Lunches will be served from 12 p.m. to 12:20 p.m. with a devotional service provided by each congregation to follow from 12:20 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. A free will offering will be taken during the lunches.

The schedule for the 2023 Lenten Lunches are as follows:

Feb. 23: Trinity Lutheran Church, 205 E. 7th St.

March 2: Grace Lutheran Church, 105 E. 17th St.

March 9: First United Methodist Church, 201 E. 8th St.

March 16: St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Parish Center, 1003 Taft St.

March 23: Calvary Assembly of God, 1304 N. Adams St.

March 30: First Presbyterian Church, 801 N. Lincoln St.

Lent this year runs from Wednesday, Feb. 22 to Thursday, April 6.

Lent is a 40 day period in western Christianity that marks the observance of the liturgical calendar commemorating the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert and enduring temptation by Satan, according to the Gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke, before beginning his public ministry.

There are traditionally 40 days in Lent; these are marked by fasting, both from foods and festivities, and by other acts of penance. Fasting is maintained for all forty days of Lent.

Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent, is a holy day of prayer and fasting in many western Christian denominations.

As it is the first day of Lent, many Christians begin Ash Wednesday by marking a Lenten calendar, praying a Lenten daily devotional, and making a Lenten sacrifice that they will not partake of until the arrival of Eastertide.

Many Christians attend special church services, at which churchgoers receive ash on their foreheads. Ash Wednesday derives its name from this practice, which is accompanied by the words, "Repent, and believe in the Gospel" or the dictum "Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return."

The dates for the start of Lent correspond with Easter. The simple standard definition of Easter is that it is the first Sunday after the full Moon that occurs on or after the spring equinox. If the full Moon falls on a Sunday then Easter is the next Sunday.

The Lexington Ministerial Association is a nonprofit organization comprised of pastors and their congregations from the Lexington community.

The purpose of the Lexington Ministerial Association is to promote Christian fellowship, share mutual concerns, enhance a spirit of togetherness and cooperation, and provide programs of interest and value to the clergy and the community.

One of the primary forms of outreach is by serving the community by providing emergency assistance to those in need from the community.

The Lexington Ministerial Association works in cooperation with Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska, Dawson County Sheriff, Lexington Police Department, Lexington Public Schools, the Parent-Child Center, Salvation Army, Lexington Regional Health Center, Health & Human Services, the Red Cross, and other organizations within the community when needed.

In addition to sponsoring Lenten Lunches, they also arrange a Thanksgiving Service, and other special community worship opportunities and host an annual Clerical Cook-Off on the date of Give BIG Lexington.