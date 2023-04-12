LEXINGTON — Members of the Lexington Men’s Soccer League appeared before the city council during their meeting on Tuesday to ask for their aid in making improvements to the Lexington Field House and outdoor soccer complex.

The Lexington Men’s Soccer League was formed in 2010 and hosts soccer games throughout the year between teams at the Lexington Field House and outdoor soccer fields. Gate fees are collected every weekend and turned into their charitable fund held at the Lexington Community Foundation.

The soccer league hosts games nearly every weekend, with the upcoming indoor quarter finals to be held on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16.

“Thousands of people visit both the indoor and outdoor facilities, especially during tournament weekends,” per the soccer league.

Last year, the soccer league was a part of Give BIG Lexington and raised $8,715 to help make improvements and the facilities including lights and shade cover for the outdoor bleachers, Wi-Fi capabilities at the field house and concessions at both the indoor and outdoor facilities.

Ricardo Arreaga, who was interpreted for by Gabby Sager, spoke to the council and shared their desire for the improvements. He noted the shade cover is needed during the summer when it can become quite hot for spectators watching games.

As for WiFi, Arrega said they hope to promote the league more through social media and help draw more attention to it and bring more people to the Lexington community.

Arrega said soccer is a widely popular sport and could be a good attraction. He added it would be a good showcase of this cultural aspect of the community.

The money raised not only goes towards the desired improvements, but are awarded as scholarships to Lexington students, Arrega said.

Mayor John Fagot thanked the soccer league members for their presentation and said the council would take the suggestions under advisement. He noted since this was a non-agenda item, no action could formally be taken by the council on Tuesday but they plan to discuss the improvements mentioned.

Fagot also suggested the soccer league reach out to the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce to help get the word out about their games and overall mission.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch asked the soccer league if they had any suggestions for the type of outdoor shade cover to bring it to the city. He noted anything built would have to be engineered correctly to withstand the wind.

Moving on to agenda items the council considered bids received for the Patriot Park and lake project and to award a contract.

The planned park will be located west of Patriot Dr. and north of 20th St. Pepplitsch said the park will feature a walking trail and fishing piers around the lake with native grasses growing throughout the space.

The council received two bids with the lowest coming from Husker Engineering located in Burwell. The bid was in the amount of $664,644.00 which was within six percent of the engineer’s opinion of construction costs.

It was noted Husker Engineering had worked with the city in the past on a project at Plum Creek Park. The council approved the bid and award of the contract.

Next was a public hearing regarding the proposed Wycoff Second Addition.

The addition, located to the west of Library Dr., features several lots some of which will be used to construct more senior housing.

Pepplitsch noted a proposed Wycoff Dr. would connect from 13th St. to the south property line, with the intent of linking up with Highway 30 in the future. A Hawks Ln. would connect Wycoff Dr. to the existing Liberty Dr. The council approved the addition.

Another public hearing was held in regard to a liquor license application for a manager change for Country Partners Cooperative, doing business as Cenex Ampride.

The change would add Christopher Wagner, who previously worked for the Great Bend Coop, as the manager, which the city council approved.

Derek Haines with the Lexington Housing Authority appeared with a request to waive payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT) for the upcoming fiscal year.

The estimated amount will be around $22,000 and will be used for the upkeep and maintenance of properties. The council approved the PILOT request.

The last two items were pay requests for ongoing projects in the community.

The council approved the 19th pay request from Walters-Morgan Construction for the 2021 Wastewater Facility Improvements project in the amount of $261,971.65.

Pepplitsch noted the winter weather slowed this project down and a substantial completion checkpoint was supposed to have been last month. However, progress continues to be made as the weather has improved.

The other payment the council approved was the 8th pay request from Lacy Construction for the Veterans Pavilion at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park project in the amount of $159,782.40.

Pepplitsch said Lacy is making the final push to get the project complete within the next 50 days to see a flurry of activity. The hope is to have the project finished in time for Memorial Day weekend at the end of May.

During the roundtable discussion Pepplitsch said he will have a preconstruction meeting with TL Sund regarding the Lexington Racquet Center. The substantial date of completion for the facility was listed as Nov. 6.