KEARNEY — Despite the cold and the wind, the Pride of the Minutemen Marching Band took the field in competition for the last time this season and earned the highest possible rating, Division I – Superior.
The Nebraska State Band Masters Association’s Marching Band Competition took place on Saturday, Oct. 26 at several sites across the state, Lexington attended the Kearney High School site.
The 235 member band was performing their Egyptian themed show, "Hieroglyphs," for the third and final time in competition. At the previous two, Links and Lincoln School’s invitational, the band had earned the top ranking of superior.
"I thought our performance at NSBA was our best performance of the year," said band director Alex Woodside," The students had to fight through strong winds and cold temperatures, but they played their hearts out and gave the best performance of the season."
"I was really impressed with the students' performance at NSBA, especially considering the strong winds that showed up about half an hour before they performed," said band director Emily Woodside, "Strong winds can affect wind players' abilities to project sound and it really tests the color guard's strength and ability to spin and toss flags in unison. I think they really gave it their all for this last performance of the show and I'm very proud of them."
After the judges tabulated the scores, Lexington once again earned the highest ranking, adding to a tradition of superior ratings which stretches back to 2011.
"It feels great to see our students’ hard work be rewarded with a superior rating. Lexington’s marching band has a reputation for earning superior ratings, but every year we start fresh with a new show and a new group of students," said Woodside, "This year’s marching band had to build its show from the ground up, and they truly earned that superior rating through their hard work and dedication."
"I think earning superior ratings at all three of the competitions this year really goes to show just how dedicated the students have been throughout this entire season. They worked hard towards a common goal and it paid off in their excellent performances and ratings," Emily said.
After the first marching competition, the directors focused on improving the students on an individual level, to ensure their individual scores were as high as their ensemble scores.
"I saw a big improvement in terms of our students’ attitudes in rehearsal and in their individual effort toward making the show better. We saw some upperclassmen really step up into leadership positions this year, and we saw some freshmen that really stepped up their game," Woodside said about improvements he saw across the season, "We haven’t mastered these concepts, and we will continue to try to get better in these areas, but I saw big improvements in these areas from the students this season."
Both Alex and Emily are on their second year of directing at Lexington High School and his abilities grew right alongside the students.
"I've always known in theory that strong student leadership is important in a school team like the marching band, but I think that really shone through in the group this year. This year we implemented "squads" in the band, with each leadership member in charge of five or six people. This gave the leadership team more responsibility and more of a sense of importance within the group," Emily said of this year's season, "I think that really challenged our leadership members to grow as leaders while simultaneously helping ensure the other members of the band had someone helping them out with things that needed more individualized attention. I look forward to providing more training and instruction to the leadership team next year to strengthen the band even more in that area."
"I think my biggest area of growth this year as a director was communication. I think I communicated more effectively this year with my students and with the other directors," he said, "I also grew in my appreciation for the hard work that these students put into our band program. Marching band is a big commitment for these high school students, and I think the results they got this season in performance accurately reflect their dedication."
Emily said in closing, "I am very thankful for the amount of parental and community support we were shown this year throughout the band season. I think it's so awesome that a group of parents would be willing to give their time to help make food, clean up after a meal, ride on buses, help with hair and hat plumes, and so many other things to ensure our students feel supported and set up to succeed. We are so grateful for the support these parents have for their kids in the marching band!"
