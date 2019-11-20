Lexington man wins $82,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5

Lexington, NE (68850)

Today

Windy with periods of rain this evening. Clouds will linger overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain this evening. Clouds will linger overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.