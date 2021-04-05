Lexington Man Wins $62,000 Playing Nebraska Pick 5

Lincoln, NE – April 1, 2021 – Hussein Suleiman of Lexington won $62,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery.

Suleiman purchased his ticket at Thrifty’s Gas & Liquor #5 at 210 E 6th Street in Lexington. The ticket contained two quick pick plays for the March 31 drawing, one of which matched the winning numbers 05, 08, 09, 32 and 37.

Suleiman said he’s been playing Pick 5 every day for the last 10 years in addition to all the other Nebraska Lottery Lotto games.

He’s planning to use his winnings to pay some bills and buy himself a new vehicle.

Nebraska Pick 5 is Nebraska’s unique Lottery game: all the proceeds from Nebraska Pick 5 stay in Nebraska, and all the winning tickets are sold in Nebraska at Nebraska Lottery Lotto game retailers. The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that is not won, are 1 in 501,942 while the overall odds of winning a prize in the game, which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8.

The mission of the Nebraska Lottery is to generate proceeds for good causes while providing quality entertainment options to Nebraskans. Over $803 million has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery began in 1993. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.