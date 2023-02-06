LINCOLN— United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Rudy Ortega Raymundo, 35, of Lexington, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln.

United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Raymundo to 108 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams or more actual methamphetamine.

After serving his sentence, Raymundo will be placed on supervised release for two years. There is no parole in the federal system.

On Oct, 3, 2021, law enforcement in Frontier County, Nebraska received information that a vehicle on Old Highway 23 was failing to maintain speed. A Frontier County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the vehicle and followed it to a nearby gas station.

The officer contacted the driver, later identified as Raymundo, and his vehicle at a gas pump regarding traffic violations. Raymundo failed to comply with the deputy’s requests, and he was arrested.

Law enforcement searched Raymundo’s vehicle and found a black trash bag in the back seat containing four bags of methamphetamine. The deputies also found a methamphetamine pipe with residue and a scale in the center console.

In total, about three and a half pounds of lab confirmed methamphetamine were seized from Raymundo’s vehicle. Some of that methamphetamine was tested for purity and determined to be at least 98% pure.

This case was investigated by the Cooperation Operation for Drug Enforcement (CODE) Task Force, Nebraska State Patrol, and the Frontier County Sheriff’s Office.