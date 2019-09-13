Lexington man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Jordan Derockbraine, 26, of Lexington, was sentenced on Sept. 12, 2019, to 33 months in prison by United States District Judge Robert F. Rossister, Jr. for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In addition to his prison term, Derockbraine will serve three years of supervised release following his release from prison.
From approximately January, 2018, through April, 2018, Derockbraine was involved with others in Lexington, in buying, selling, and using methamphetamine.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Nebraska State Patrol.
