Lexington man pleads to amended charges in two child sexual assault cases

LEXINGTON — A Lexington man pleaded no contest to amended felony charges in relation to two child sexual assault cases.
Elbin Perez-Manchame, 27, appeared in Dawson County District Court before Judge James Doyle on Wednesday, March 11.
Perez-Manchame had been accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old child and 15-year-old child on two separate occasions in 2018.
He pleaded no contest to the amended charges of attempt of a Class 2 felony, a Class 2A felony. He was initially charged with two counts of first degree sexual assault of a child.
Perez-Manchame will be sentenced May 11 and is currently lodged in the Dawson County Jail, his bail was continued with all conditions.
According to the arrest affidavit, on Oct. 28, 2018 Perez-Manchame had agreed to purchase alcohol and meet with a 14-year-old child in rural Dawson County. Perez-Manchame picked up the minor from their home and drove to a minimum maintenance road. The charges indicated sexual penetration without consent.
In a second case, on Oct. 31, 2018 a 15-year-old child told Lexington Police officers she had been sexually assaulted by Perez-Manchame, according to court documents.
Perez-Manchame took the 15-year-old back to his residence and engaged in sexual penetration without consent, according to the affidavit.
When contacted by Lexington Police, Perez-Manchame stated he knew the 14-year-old and 15-year-old through their parents, but denied messaging them or contacting them, according to arrest affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.